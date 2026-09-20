No. 3 Notre Dame Defeats Michigan State 27-10 for 13th Straight Win

Notre Dame Defeats Michigan State 27-10 Behind Defensive Lock Down

On Saturday, September 19, 2026, No. 3 Notre Dame advanced to 3-0 with a 27-10 home victory over Michigan State in South Bend. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 234 yards and added a rushing touchdown, while the Fighting Irish defense suffocated the Spartans, limiting them to 167 total yards.

The Bottom Line The Score: Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 27-10 at home, improving its record to 3-0 on the season.

Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 27-10 at home, improving its record to 3-0 on the season. Defensive Grasp: The Fighting Irish defense held the Spartans to just 167 total yards and forced two interceptions.

The Fighting Irish defense held the Spartans to just 167 total yards and forced two interceptions. Historic Milestone: Coach Marcus Freeman broke the Notre Dame record for consecutive double-digit victories with 13 straight wins.

Marcus Freeman Sets Program Record with Thirteenth Straight Double-Digit Win

This 27-10 triumph marked the 13th consecutive victory for the Fighting Irish dating back to last season. Crucially, every single one of those wins has come by double digits. That feat pushes Freeman past Knute Rockne’s historic mark of 12 straight double-digit wins set between 1921 and 1922.

Notre Dame outgained Michigan State 395 to 167 in total yards.

Offensive Fireworks and Ground Game Execution

CJ Carr completed 18 of 24 passes for 234 yards. His favorite target, Micah Gilbert, pulled down eight catches for 170 yards, including a massive 61-yard reception.

Photo: cbssports.com

Nolan James Jr. spearheaded the rushing attack with a touchdown, while Aneyas Williams chipped in another score on the ground. Carr’s own three-yard rushing scamper early in the fourth quarter officially stretched the lead to 27-10, sealing the contest.

Game Statistics: Notre Dame vs. Michigan State Team Total Yards Passing Yards Rushing Yards Turnovers Notre Dame 395 234 161 0 Michigan State 167 123 44 2

Spartans Fade After Halftime Push

Michigan State did not go down without a fight in the opening half. The Spartans capitalized on a brief offensive spark when quarterback Alessio Milivojevic connected on a 58-yard pass to Rodney Bullard Jr. That play paved the way for quarterback Cam Fancher to score on a 15-yard scramble with 3:21 remaining before halftime, cutting Notre Dame’s lead to 17-10.

But the second half was entirely one-sided. Notre Dame outscored the visitors 10-0 over the final two quarters, surrendering a meager 40 yards of offense after the intermission. Interceptions by Adon Shuler and Luke Talich completely derailed any hope of a Spartan comeback.

Looking Ahead in the 2026 Season

With a pristine 3-0 record safely in hand, Notre Dame hits the road next Saturday to face Purdue. Meanwhile, Michigan State falls to 2-1 and pivots toward its Big Ten opener against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

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