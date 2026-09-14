Nordex Group Secures 34 MW Wind Turbine Order in Germany

Nordex Group Secures 34 MW Repowering Order in Hesse with N175/6.X Turbines on 199-Metre Towers

The Nordex Group has secured a 34 megawatt order from EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH to supply and install five N175/6.X wind turbines for the Rauschenberg wind farm in Hesse, Germany, featuring a 20-year Premium Service contract and delivery scheduled from late 2027.

The Bottom Line

Capacity Upgrade: Five older 3 MW turbines are being replaced by high-yield 6.8 MW units, keeping the turbine count at five while significantly increasing overall generation capacity starting in summer 2028.

Five older 3 MW turbines are being replaced by high-yield 6.8 MW units, keeping the turbine count at five while significantly increasing overall generation capacity starting in summer 2028. Technological Reach: The deployment utilizes 199-metre hub heights to capture more consistent wind flows at higher altitudes, targeting performance in low-wind German sites.

The deployment utilizes 199-metre hub heights to capture more consistent wind flows at higher altitudes, targeting performance in low-wind German sites. Corporate Footprint: This deal follows Nordex’s initial March 2026 order for three similar N175/6.X turbines in North Rhine-Westphalia, reinforcing the manufacturer’s foothold in the domestic repowering market.

Unpacking the Rauschenberg Repowering Mechanics

When the Nordex Group finalizes turbine deliveries in late 2027, the operational transformation at the Rauschenberg wind farm will enter its execution phase. According to market disclosures, project developer EEF Erneuerbare Energien Fabrik GmbH is orchestrating a site modernization that swaps out legacy infrastructure for next-generation assets. Here is the math: replacing five 3 MW machines with five 6.8 MW N175/6.X models more than doubles the nominal capacity potential of the physical footprints involved.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe of the Nordex Group, noted that the deployment of 199-metre towers allows operators to harness high-altitude winds that bypass ground-level friction. But the balance sheet for regional energy supply relies just as heavily on long-term maintenance commitments, which is why the agreement includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.

Strategic Alignment with EEF’s Billion-Euro Expansion

The Berlin-, Hamburg-, and Mainz-based firm has publicly outlined plans to invest more than €1 billion over the coming years. This capital expenditure program aims to merge wind assets, photovoltaics, and storage infrastructure under an AI-driven operational umbrella.

“The Rauschenberg project is a prime example of the next generation of wind energy,” explains Lukas Jörgens, Project Manager Rauschenberg at EEF. By pairing agricultural land use with high-yield repowering, the project minimizes land-use friction while securing stable long-term yields for EEF’s internal portfolio. Construction milestones will ramp up toward the scheduled electricity generation increase in summer 2028.

Financial Context and Market Positioning

To evaluate the weight of this 34 MW contract, one must look at Nordex SE’s broader industrial output. Operating within the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554), the company reported consolidated sales of approximately €7.6 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. Having commissioned over 64 GW across more than 40 markets since 1985, Nordex relies on its global manufacturing network—spanning Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, and the United States—to service high-spec onshore demand.

Photo: marketscreener.com

Nordex Group Operational & Financial Parameters Metric Figure 2025 Consolidated Sales ~€7.6 billion Cumulative Commissioned Capacity >64 GW Global Workforce >11,100 employees Rauschenberg Order Capacity 34 MW (5 x N175/6.X)

Market Trajectory and Outlook

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.