Nor’easter forces Cubs-Red Sox doubleheader and Tampa move talk

A severe nor’easter threat has upended the tail end of the Major League Baseball season, forcing the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox to scramble their weekend schedule with a Friday doubleheader and contingency talks involving Tropicana Field in Tampa.

How a Looming Nor’easter Forced a Scheduling Pivot in Boston

An impending weekend storm system expected to batter the Boston area with heavy rain and strong winds forced the Red Sox and Chicago Cubs to adjust their three-game series, consolidating the finale into a Friday doubleheader on Sept. 25.

Sunday’s matchup was shifted to 1:05 p.m. Eastern as the opening game of the sudden twin bill.

“Everything is up in the air,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Can we get out of Boston if we have to leave? There’s a lot of uncertainty. We’re prepared for the uncertainty. We know that plans are going to change this weekend.”

Contingency Plans and the Threat to Saturday’s Finale

While the Friday doubleheader solved Sunday’s scheduling headache, the third and final game of the series—currently slated for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch on Saturday—remains vulnerable to the advancing nor’easter.

Photo: wbur.org

Among those contingency plans is a potential relocation of Saturday’s game to Tropicana Field in Tampa. That venue sits empty of its regular tenant this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Rays wrap up their regular season away against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the looming travel and weather disruptions, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy expressed optimism about executing the immediate schedule. “I’m planning on being ready to play those two games tomorrow,” Tracy said. “We should be able to get that in, even if the second game there might be like a little bit of drizzle.”

Postplay Stakes for the Cubs and Red Sox

Boston has already secured a playoff berth and sits securely as the American League’s No. 5 seed. If current standings hold through the weekend turbulence, the Red Sox will open their postseason journey on Tuesday in a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series, provided they notch at least one win against Chicago.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs have also punched their postseason ticket but remain embroiled in a fierce, down-to-the-wire fight for crucial home-field advantage in the opening round of the National League playoffs. Every inning, out, and weather-forced logistical hurdle carries massive weight as both franchises look to stabilize their rosters before October baseball begins.