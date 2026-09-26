Brazil’s Lula Bans Online Gambling Ahead of Presidential Election

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signed a provisional order banning all sports betting and online casinos, a significant economic and social intervention enacted just days before a presidential election where he seeks a fourth term. The sweeping decree, issued on Friday, aims to curb what the 80-year-old leader terms a national “cancer” responsible for widespread household financial devastation.

A Pre-Election Decree Targeting Digital Addiction

With the first round of Brazil’s presidential election looming in just over a week, the incumbent leader finds himself nearly neck-and-neck in recent polls with Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of incarcerated former President Jair Bolsonaro. Against this volatile political backdrop, Lula’s administration moved decisively to dismantle a market that has expanded aggressively since its legalization in 2018 under former President Michel Temer.

Characterizing the digital betting landscape as a predatory tumour on working-class households, Lula pulled no punches during his announcement. "Either we remove the tumour, or it kills us," he declared. The president further amplified his condemnation at the United Nations General Assembly earlier in the week, accusing the industry of systematically "transforming addiction into profit."

According to survey data published by Atlas and Bloomberg, public appetite for such a crackdown is substantial, with approximately 59.9% of Brazilian adults supporting an outright ban on internet wagering.

The Regulatory Vacuum and Socioeconomic Toll

The online betting ecosystem in Brazil grew exponentially following its 2018 authorization. However, critics and officials have long pointed to a glaring absence of regulatory oversight, particularly during the management of Jair Bolsonaro. Lula specifically targeted this administrative vacuum on social media platform X, noting that there were "no restrictions" capable of preventing children and adolescents from accessing digital gambling platforms.

The human cost of this unchecked growth forms the cornerstone of the administration’s justification. Lula described harrowing accounts communicated directly to him by families who had liquidated their household possessions entirely to service gambling debts. "We won’t allow betting companies to profit at the expense of Brazilian families’ income and lives," the president stated.

Alongside the primary provisional order halting sportsbooks and online casinos, Lula signed a complementary bill designed to penalize criminal offenses specifically related to fixed-odds betting.

While brick-and-mortar operations like traditional casinos and slot machines remain largely illegal across Brazil, the borderless nature of digital applications allowed betting to infiltrate daily life rapidly.

Political Backlash and the Legislative Horizon

The sudden prohibition has immediately triggered fierce political friction. Campaigning at a rally in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, Flávio Bolsonaro blasted the gambling crackdown as "populist, hypocritical and politically motivated," according to Reuters reporting. The opposition argues that the timing of the decree is engineered to sway voters rather than establish sound, long-term economic policy.

Photo: bbc.com

The executive action has a specified expiration date unless it is formally codified into law through legislative channels. The newly minted measures require explicit congressional approval within a strict 120-day window to remain in permanent force.

As Brazil barrels toward a deeply polarized electoral showdown, the fate of the online betting ban rests squarely in the hands of a divided legislature. Will lawmakers ratify the emergency measures, or will the political pressure from opponents unravel Lula’s bid to purge digital gambling from the country? Share your perspective on this political maneuver below.