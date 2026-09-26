Researchers Discover FMN1 Gene Link to Inherited Hearing Loss

In a groundbreaking genetic discovery published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Tel Aviv University, Bethlehem University, and the University of Washington have identified the FMN1 gene as essential for human hearing. Studying an extended family and mouse models, scientists proved that mutations disrupting the Formin-1 protein impair the inner ear’s cellular architecture, uncovering a rare link between congenital hearing loss and silvery-gray hair.

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For patients, families, and clinicians, this discovery represents a significant step forward in understanding the complex mechanics of the inner ear.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Core Mechanism: The FMN1 gene encodes Formin-1, a protein vital for organizing the cytoskeleton—the structural framework that gives cells shape and stability. Without it, supporting cells in the cochlea fail to maintain their microtube architecture.

The FMN1 gene encodes Formin-1, a protein vital for organizing the cytoskeleton—the structural framework that gives cells shape and stability. Without it, supporting cells in the cochlea fail to maintain their microtube architecture. The Pigmentation Link: Formin-1 also participates in transporting melanosomes, the organelles responsible for hair and skin color, explaining why some individuals experience both hearing impairment and light-colored hair from the same genetic variant.

Unraveling the Cytoskeleton in the Organ of Corti

The investigation began when researchers analyzed an extended Palestinian family where children across multiple branches were born with bilateral, moderate hearing loss and silver-gray hair. Genomic sequencing revealed that the affected children carried two rare copies of a variant in the FMN1 gene, resulting in a total loss of the functional Formin-1 protein. While defects in other formins have historically been linked to cardiac, renal, neurological, and reproductive disorders, this study represents the first time a human condition has been directly tied to an FMN1 defect.

To understand the pathophysiology—the functional changes that occur in the body as a result of a disease—the team examined a mouse model lacking functional Formin-1. Microscopic imaging of the cochlea revealed severe structural abnormalities within Deiters’ cells and pillar cells in the organ of Corti. These critical supporting structures rely on tightly organized bundles of microtubules to process sound mechanics. When Formin-1 is absent, these microtubule networks disintegrate, leading to reduced auditory nerve activity and a diminished count of functional nerve fibers.

Comparative Analysis of Formin-1 Deficiency in Humans and Murine Models Parameter Human Clinical Findings Murine (Mouse) Observations Auditory Status Bilateral, moderate congenital hearing loss Early-onset progressive hearing impairment matching human profile Cellular Architecture Loss of Formin-1 via homozygous FMN1 variant Disrupted microtubule bundles in Deiters’ and pillar supporting cells Neural Impact Altered sound signal transmission to the brain Reduced auditory nerve fiber counts and lowered nerve activity Pigmentation Phenotype Silvery-gray hair present in affected children Linked to disrupted melanosome transport pathways

Bridging Global Research, Funding, and Future Therapeutics

The collaborative project was spearheaded by an international team including Lara Kamal, Prof. Moien Kanaan of Bethlehem University, Prof. Mary-Claire King, Dr. Amal Aburayyan, and Dr. Suleyman Gulsuner of the University of Washington, alongside Prof. Karen B. Avraham, Dr. Roni Hahn, and Dr. Shahar Taiber of Tel Aviv University. The pairing of human genomics with decades-old mouse models originally bred in the 1990s, whose hearing capacity had never before been formally evaluated.

Photo: thejewishedition.com

Refining our understanding of cochlear mechanics is vital as clinical medicine moves closer to viable genetic therapies. While sensory hair cells often command primary attention in audiology, this study underscores that supporting cells are equally indispensable for long-term auditory survival.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

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