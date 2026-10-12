OCU advises kitchen cloth Drying to prevent bacteria accumulation

Hanging a kitchen dishcloth over the faucet after cleaning is a widespread habit, but food hygiene specialists warn that a cloth that does not dry well is a source of microorganisms that ends up dirtying what it is intended to clean. Improper storage traps moisture and allows bacteria to multiply.

Understanding the Microbiological Risks of Kitchen Dishcloths

Microbes require food and water to multiply. The Spanish Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) advises removing food particles after every use and leaving the cloth spread out so it can dry. Hanging it over the faucet, folded, or resting on the sink, the fabric retains water in the folds and takes longer to dry.

Experts explain that, after a week of use, these cloths can accumulate up to 10,000,000,000 (ten billion) bacteria per cubic centimeter and form a film called biofilm, which is noticeable as a gelatinous texture.

Disinfection Limitations and Replacement Schedules

The dishwasher, far from disinfecting, increased the number of bacteria. For specialists, home remedies help, but they do not replace the renewal of the cloth.

It is recommended to change these utensils approximately every ten days, while the OCU asks for them to be renewed frequently, because the more worn they are, the more bacteria they accumulate. In risk situations, such as after handling raw meat or fish, they advise using disposable kitchen paper instead of the cloth.

Practical Guidelines for Kitchen Hygiene Management

The most prudent thing is to rinse it well after each use, wring it out, spread it out completely in a ventilated place, and reserve different cloths for each area of the house, for example one for the kitchen and another for the bathroom, stored separately. If the cloth smells or feels slimy, it is time to change it.