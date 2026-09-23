Oil Prices Fall After Trump Hails ‘Good’ Talks With Iran

Global oil prices dropped sharply earlier this week as markets reacted to unexpected diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The decline offered temporary relief to energy markets that have remained volatile since the Middle East war began nearly seven months ago.

Diplomatic Breakthrough Shakes Up Energy Markets

<>

International benchmark Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate both slipped below the symbolic $100 per barrel mark following remarks from US President Donald Trump. Trump told reporters that a three-hour meeting between American and Iranian representatives had been both “very good” and “very productive,” adding that another session is scheduled for the near future.

Photo: kurdistan24.net

Here is why that matters: the surprising diplomatic pivot immediately shifted market sentiment away from pure conflict escalation pricing. Stephen Innes at Quintex Intel noted that the UN meeting mattered because it shifted the market toward a genuine diplomatic process, even if a final deal still looks distant.

Yet, the reprieve proved fragile. Brent crude climbed roughly three percent back above $100 per barrel toward $103, driven by lingering concerns over Middle East stability and persistent inflationary pressures. Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, pointed out that a sudden spike in the oil price caught investors off guard and reminded them not to be complacent about ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Infrastructure Restarts and Supply Chain Pressures

Adding to the shifting energy dynamics, prices had earlier fallen on reports that Saudi Arabia rebooted operations along its East-West Pipeline. The crucial export route had previously suffered shutdowns following drone attacks.

Photo: uk.finance.yahoo.com

According to Bloomberg reporting cited by international outlets, Saudi oil giant Aramco informed Asian refiners that they could soon receive crude from the Red Sea port of Yanbu. However, European counterparts reportedly received no crude allocation for October, underlining the selective nature of current supply recoveries.

The broader economic backdrop remains complex. The OECD reported that global economic growth has stayed resilient in many countries despite the ongoing war, slightly upgrading its economic output forecasts for 2026. At the same time, stock markets experienced broader pullbacks. Wall Street indices dropped, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 sliding 0.6 percent, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.0 percent following prior gains in the technology sector.

Global Market and Geopolitical Overview

Market / Benchmark Movement Key Figure / Close Brent North Sea Crude UP 3.7% $102.87 per barrel West Texas Intermediate UP 2.4% $92.68 per barrel New York – Dow Jones DOWN 0.6% 51,545.30 points New York – S&P 500 DOWN 0.6% 7,715.66 points New York – Nasdaq Composite DOWN 1.0% 26,967.32 points London – FTSE 100 FLAT 10,705.26 points

As diplomats continue to push for agreements behind closed doors at the United Nations, financial markets remain exceptionally sensitive to any rhetoric coming out of Washington and Tehran. While the prospect of reopening critical trade corridors like the Strait of Hormuz brings hope for stabilized energy supplies, the underlying security architecture of the region remains under severe strain.

View this post on Instagram about prices fall trump hails, Oil prices fall after Trump hails good talks with Iran From Instagram — related to prices fall trump hails, Oil prices fall after Trump hails good talks with Iran

What remains uncertain is whether these preliminary discussions can bridge the deep divides left by months of military confrontation. How do you see these diplomatic channels influencing global energy security in the coming weeks? Let us know your thoughts below.