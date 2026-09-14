Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols Wins 2019 NCAA Gymnastics All-Around Title

Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols secured the all-around title at the 2019 NCAA women’s gymnastics championship semifinals at the Fort Worth Convention Center, posting a total score of 39.7125. Nichols earned a crucial 9.9250 on the floor exercise, overcoming a severe heel injury sustained in January to successfully defend her crown.

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Championship Futures: With top-seeded Oklahoma posting a blistering 197.8500 to advance alongside Denver, UCLA, and LSU, the Sooners remain formidable favorites heading into the final round.

Overcoming Adversity on the Road to Fort Worth

Heading into the 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, the trajectory of Oklahoma’s defense of its all-around title looked uncertain. She had not performed a single floor routine at a meet since January and had only attempted two floor routines all season.

Yet, the tape and the scoresheet told a story of sheer execution. Nichols put together a 39.7125 all-around total to edge out UCLA’s Kyla Ross and Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler, who tied for second with 39.6625. Nichols’ apparatus breakdown included a 9.9500 on the vault, a 9.9375 on bars, a 9.9000 on the balance beam, and her clutch 9.9250 on the floor exercise.

I wasn’t focused on winning the all-around. I just really wanted to go out there and hit my routines for my team and help advance to the second day.”

Tactical Adjustments and Lineup Reshuffling

Because Nichols skipped vaulting for most of the campaign—appearing only at the Perfect 10 Challenge on February 15 and the Athens Regional—her workload was carefully managed. But an injury in the floor lineup forced a rapid pivot.

That new routine paid dividends, helping anchor an Oklahoma squad that dominated the second session.

Gymnast Team Vault Bars Beam Floor All-Around Total Maggie Nichols Oklahoma 9.9500 9.9375 9.9000 9.9250 39.7125 Kyla Ross UCLA 9.9500 9.8625 9.9000 9.9500 39.6625 (tie) Lexy Ramler Minnesota — — — — 39.6625 (tie)

Semifinal Results and the New Four on the Floor Format

The opening day at the Fort Worth Convention Center also marked a significant structural shift in the championship format. Transitioning from the historic Super Six setup, the new format cut the field from six teams to four for the final round, eliminating awkward byes and creating a streamlined, high-intensity competition window.

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No. 1 Oklahoma cruised through session two with a 197.8500 team score, accompanied by No. 5 Denver, which notched a 197.0375. From session one, No. 2 UCLA (197.6750) and No. 3 LSU (197.5125) secured their progression. Denver’s advancement marks a historic milestone—the program’s first trip to the final round after edging out Oregon State.

Meanwhile, mistakes on the apparatus proved costly elsewhere. A wobble on the balance beam derailed Utah standout MyKayla Skinner’s all-around bid, dropping her to seventh place despite strong scores across the other three events. LSU similarly recovered from an early beam struggle to surge on floor, vault, and bars.

The Final Stretch

With individual event titles distributed among top-tier competitors—including shared floor crowns for Kyla Ross, Alicia Boren, Lynnzee Brown, and Brenna Dowell at 9.9500—the stage is set for an intensely competitive team final.