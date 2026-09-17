OpenAI and WAN-IFRA Launch AI Initiative to Support Ukrainian Newsrooms

Tom Rubin, Chief of Intellectual Property and Content at OpenAI, delivered a keynote address at the Paris AI Forum, detailing a new 12-week intensive support initiative for ten Ukrainian newsrooms developed alongside WAN-IFRA and the Association of Independent Regional Press Publishers of Ukraine (AIRPPU).

OpenAI and WAN-IFRA Launch 12-Week Ukrainian Newsroom Initiative

The program, launching on 17 September, follows an initial masterclass series opened to 40 newsrooms in August. According to Rubin, the initiative provides practical reporting and business support designed to help independent Ukrainian media outlets survive wartime challenges and maintain long-term financial security.

Weighing Wartime Realities Against Past Experience

Rubin connected his perspective on the initiative to his earlier career as a journalist for outlets including The New York Times, Associated Press, and CBS News, alongside his current role on the executive committee of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. However, he noted that the realities faced by Ukrainian journalists far exceed standard reporting conditions.

“Nothing in my own journalism experience remotely compares with the reality facing our Ukrainian colleagues: keeping independent journalism alive while your country is fighting for its survival,” Rubin said during his address.

Citing AIRPPU leader Oksana Brovko, Rubin described journalists in small Ukrainian towns continuing to work through power outages, air raids, and missile strikes while charging phones and preparing editions for readers without internet access. He emphasized that financial independence remains central to these newsrooms as they transition from daily survival efforts to multi-year sustainability.

Deploying AI for Regional Reporting and Investigation

The 12-week program will assist select newsrooms in building projects tailored to their specific operational needs.

Photo: aifront-page.com

Balancing Operational Efficiency with Human Verification

Rubin stressed that OpenAI views artificial intelligence strictly as a supportive instrument rather than a replacement for human reporters. Pointing to WAN-IFRA research indicating that three-quarters of surveyed media leaders experienced operational efficiencies from AI, he suggested the technology could save time on tasks such as translating urgent updates, sorting through witness testimony, and reviewing public contracts.

At the same time, Rubin acknowledged potential risks, noting that AI systems can generate inaccuracies, lack context, and be exploited to create manipulated media. He emphasized that human verification remains mandatory for all published outputs.

Global Partnerships and Tomorrow’s Rollout

The initiative builds upon a two-year partnership between OpenAI and WAN-IFRA that has delivered AI training to 160 newsrooms globally. The collaboration with AIRPPU emerged following discussions at WAN-IFRA’s annual Congress board dinner in Marseille in June, where Rubin met with Brovko.

Photo: smallarticles.com

The 12-week support stage begins tomorrow, with participating newsrooms retaining full editorial control over their projects as they navigate reporting under wartime conditions and prepare for future community reconstruction.