OpenAI Pauses $200 ChatGPT Pro Subscriptions Due to GPT-6 Astra Demand

OpenAI temporarily suspended new subscriptions to its $200 per month ChatGPT Pro plan on September 10, 2026, after the autonomous agent model GPT-6 Astra strained company infrastructure. Thibault Sottiaux, product manager at OpenAI, announced the restriction on X to maintain service quality for existing users, while lower tiers and API access remain open.

Infrastructure Strain and the Autonomous Architecture of GPT-6 Astra

The system bottleneck stems directly from computational overhead introduced by GPT-6 Astra, which launched on September 3, 2026. Unlike previous conversational iterations that primarily process immediate query responses, Astra is engineered to execute long, autonomous multi-step tasks. According to reporting from Clubic, every additional operational step handled by the agent manipulates tools and runs server-side calculations on OpenAI infrastructure rather than utilizing end-user hardware.

This dynamic shifts the compute burden entirely to the cloud. Thibault Sottiaux, product manager for ChatGPT and Codex at OpenAI, addressed the system limits publicly:

In an effort to guarantee that our current users enjoy a fantastic experience and keep uninterrupted access to Astra, we are temporarily halting new sign-ups for our $200 Pro tier. Because these create the heaviest load on our infrastructure, we chose to implement the most modest measure that still enables us to deliver the widest…

The restriction applies exclusively to new sign-ups for the top-tier $200 (approximately €229) plan. Existing subscribers retain uninterrupted access to their accounts, and OpenAI has not yet announced a timeline for reopening the tier.

The Tiered Ecosystem and Competitive Alternatives

While the $200 Pro tier is closed to new applicants, OpenAI’s broader pricing structure remains accessible. According to coverage by Clubic, the $100 Pro tier remains open alongside Go and Plus subscriptions, though they enforce tighter usage quotas. The Plus tier delivers roughly one-fifth of the usage volume permitted by the now-suspended $200 package. Furthermore, Plus users gain access to Astra within Work and Codex environments, while standard conversations continue to rely on GPT-5.6 Sol. Developers can also continue utilizing the API on a pay-as-you-go consumption model.

Photo: clubic.com

The sudden capacity crunch leaves prospective power users looking toward competing ecosystems. Anthropic continues to market Claude Pro alongside Claude Code and Cowork tools. Meanwhile, Google AI Pro highlights Gemini 3.1 Pro, Deep Research capabilities, and native integrations with Gmail and Docs.

OpenAI proved its ability to capture market demand for advanced agentic AI. The immediate operational hurdle for the company is provisioning sufficient compute capacity to let users run autonomous workflows without destabilizing server clusters.