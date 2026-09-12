Ornella Muti: My Iconic Film Career in Her Own Words (Part 1)

Italian cinema icon Ornella Muti, speaking at L’Étrange Festival in Paris in September 2026, revealed that she was terrified of Alain Delon’s aggressive dogs on the set of Georges Lautner’s 1977 Mort d’un pourri. Muti reflected on her career, spanning cult classics like Flash Gordon and Italian dramas.

The Bottom Line Festival Spotlight: Ornella Muti discussed her filmography at Paris’s L’Étrange Festival in September 2026, ahead of the Blu-ray reissue of her debut film, Seule contre la mafia.

Ornella Muti discussed her filmography at Paris’s L’Étrange Festival in September 2026, ahead of the Blu-ray reissue of her debut film, Seule contre la mafia. Behind-the-Scenes Realities: Muti opened up about the intimidating nature of working alongside Alain Delon and his aggressive dogs during the 1977 production of Mort d’un pourri.

Muti opened up about the intimidating nature of working alongside Alain Delon and his aggressive dogs during the 1977 production of Mort d’un pourri. Legacy and Culpability: The actress continues to be celebrated internationally for her cinematic footprint, ranging from Italian social dramas to Flash Gordon.

Reflecting on a Transalpin Legend in Paris

When you arrive to interview one of European cinema’s most enduring faces, the atmosphere is refreshingly unpretentious. Meeting in a Parisian hotel suite during the final stretch of L’Étrange Festival, Ornella Muti is relaxed, candid, and deeply engaged in talking about the medium that defined her life. Fresh off presenting her debut film, Damiano Damiani’s Seule contre la mafia, at the Forum des images—a title slated for an October 2026 Blu-ray release via Artus Films—Muti is taking stock of an accidental career.

Born Francesca Romana Rivelli, she never actually wanted to be an actress. Her entry into the industry was an act of sibling accompaniment. When her older sister, Claudia Rivelli, went to audition for Damiani’s drama, Muti tagged along simply because she was alone that day. Director Damiano Damiani spotted her youth and cast her instead. It thrust the teenager into a grueling production set across villages devastated by the 1968 Sicilian earthquake.

Yet, even seasoned icons have moments of genuine vulnerability on set.

Navigating Alain Delon and His Intimidation Tactics on Set

While shooting Georges Lautner’s 1977 Mort d’un pourri, Muti encountered a distinct kind of onset hazard that had nothing to do with script rewrites or demanding directors. She faced the formidable presence of Alain Delon’s personal guard dogs.

Recalling the tense atmosphere, Muti shared her anxiety regarding the animals. Delon brought his dogs everywhere, including directly into the makeup trailers where the cast waited between scenes. According to the actress, Delon would casually warn her not to move too abruptly around the animals. The dogs were frequently aggressive, leaving the young star locked in a constant internal debate over whether to shift her posture or freeze completely.

Selected Milestones in Ornella Muti’s Filmography Film Title Director Year Key Context Seule contre la mafia Damiano Damiani Muti’s feature debut; tied to Sicilian social history. Romances et Confidences Mario Monicelli 1974 Starred alongside Ugo Tognazzi while pregnant with her daughter Naike. La Dernière femme Marco Ferreri 1976 Co-starred with Gérard Depardieu in a provocative, highly debated drama. Mort d’un pourri Georges Lautner 1977 Feature featuring intense psychological tension and Alain Delon’s guard dogs. Flash Gordon Mike Hodges 1980 Dino De Laurentiis-produced space opera that quickly achieved cult status.

From Provocative Auteurs to Cult Space Operas

She transitioned from the confrontational social commentary of Marco Ferreri—such as 1976’s La Dernière femme opposite Gérard Depardieu—to high-concept escapism like Mike Hodges’ 1980 adaptation of Flash Gordon. Produced by Dino De Laurentiis, the comic book adaptation placed her inside massive practical sets featuring towering artificial trees that felt, to the young actress, like living inside a fairy tale.

When Mario Monicelli insisted she stay on board for 1974’s Romances et Confidences despite learning she was pregnant with her first child, Naike, Muti forged ahead. Similarly, diving into Ferreri’s adaptation of Charles Bukowski’s Conte de la folie ordinaire in 1981 required inhabiting Cass, a self-destructive sex worker. Muti has frequently noted how striking physical beauty often acts as a barrier, blinding audiences and critics to the psychological depth required to bring such complex, marginalized women to life.

As the retrospective at L’Étrange Festival proves, time has only sharpened the appreciation for her filmography.