Pakistan Monsoon Rains Claim Hundreds of Lives Amid Climate Crisis

Monsoon rains in Pakistan have claimed at least 275 lives since the beginning of July, according to a report from the Associated Press shared by TASR.

The Human Toll of Relentless Seasonal Downpours

The human cost of the extreme weather has devastated families across multiple provinces. In northwest Pakistan, heavy monsoon rains triggered a deadly mudslide late on Friday night, killing at least 12 people, primarily children, in a district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghan border, as confirmed by local rescue officials and reported by Reuters. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of nine children, two women, and one man from the thick mud and debris.

Earlier in the season, data gathered between June 26 and July 14 by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and highlighted by AFP showed that at least 111 people—including 53 children—lost their lives, with electrocution serving as a leading cause of fatalities. The most populated region of Punjab recorded the highest number of casualties during that initial phase.

Infrastructure Strain and Urban Vulnerabilities

Southern Pakistan faced severe disruptions as torrential rainfall battered the region. Authorities ordered the closure of schools in Karachi, the nation’s largest city, as storms driven by a low-pressure system moving over the Arabian Sea threatened further flooding. This weather system, located near the Indian state of Gujarat and moving northwest, carried the potential to intensify into a tropical cyclone, according to meteorological forecasts.

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Across the border in Gujarat and nearby coastal areas, the heavy rains claimed more than 28 lives and forced 18,000 people to temporarily evacuate their homes, Reuters reported.

Climate Change and the Amplification of Weather Extremes

South Asia experiences rapid warming, positioning Pakistan among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world. While the monsoon season typically accounts for 70% to 80% of the region’s annual rainfall—beginning in India in early June, reaching Pakistan by the end of the month, and continuing through September—the intensity and unpredictability of these storms have grown sharply.

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Scientists note that climate change is fueling heavier monsoon rains, echoing the catastrophic events of 2022 when monsoon downpours inundated nearly one-third of Pakistan. That historic disaster resulted in 1,739 deaths and widespread destruction, leaving many communities still struggling to recover. Meteorological departments continue to issue warnings for heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage across northern and eastern districts as the region navigates the ongoing seasonal crisis.