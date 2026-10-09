Paul St-Pierre Plamondon instructs members to stay mobilized

Following a stunning electoral breakthrough that left the Coalition avenir Québec completely shut out of the legislature, Parti québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has instructed his 59 newly elected members to maintain strict political readiness. As ici.radio-canada.ca reported, the newly designated premier outlined plans for a potential future campaign during a post-mortem meeting in Drummondville, even as his party prepares to form a minority government later this month.

The political landscape in the province shifted dramatically when the Parti québécois secured 59 seats, outpacing the Liberal Party with 40, the Conservative Party with 19, and Québec solidaire with nine. Despite clinching the mandate to govern, the party fell short of a majority, setting the stage for the swearing-in of members on Thursday, October 15, and the unveiling of the new cabinet six days later on October 21.

Drummondville Post-Mortem and the Reality of Minority Governance

Addressing 127 elected and defeated candidates at a Drummondville hotel on Friday, St-Pierre Plamondon reviewed the successes and missteps of the recent campaign. He emphasized that the post-mortem session was also designed to brief the team on the procedural roadmap for the weeks ahead.

The party intends to govern with an outstretched hand, prioritizing legislative collaboration. Whether opposing parties will reciprocate that cooperation remains entirely outside the Parti québécois’s control. That dynamic imposes an inherent instability on the incoming administration.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told candidates on Friday that this reality creates an obligation for them to remain mobilized for an electoral campaign that, while not immediate, could occur eventually.

Historical precedent shows that the average lifespan of a minority government rests between 18 and 24 months. Recognizing that fragile timeline, the leadership wants the caucus to remain operationally prepared for another electoral battle well before the traditional four-year mandate expires.

Rebuilding the Capital and Addressing Regional Discontent

While the party celebrated its provincial gains, the electoral map revealed glaring vulnerabilities, particularly in the Capitale-Nationale region. The Parti québécois failed to elect a single representative in the area, a setback widely attributed to its policy stance on regional infrastructure.

François Gariépy, a defeated candidate in Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré, pointed directly to the party’s handling of the contentious Quebec-Lévis third link project during the final stretch of the campaign. St-Pierre Plamondon had announced that the project would not proceed during the first mandate of a Parti québécois government.

Voters in the region demonstrated their frustration at the ballot box. Gariépy noted that announcing a four-year statutory reflection period and a policy of statu quo on the infrastructure project alienated local constituents looking for immediate commitments.

Political Entity Seats Won Electoral Status Parti québécois 59 Forming Minority Government Parti libéral 40 Official Opposition Role Parti conservateur 19 Third Opposition Group Québec solidaire 9 Fourth Opposition Group Coalition avenir Québec 0 Shut Out Completely

Despite the shutout in Quebec City, re-elected Terrebonne member Catherine Gentilcore insisted that the party has no intention of abandoning the region’s population. The internal transition committee is actively evaluating alternative mechanisms to ensure the Capitale-Nationale voice finds representation within the broader party framework.

Meanwhile, high-profile defeated candidates like Alex Boissonneault in Arthabaska and Pascal Paradis in Jean-Talon are slated to receive specialized assignments as the party structures its legislative approach. As Boissonneault acknowledged to reporters four days after his defeat, adjusting to the sudden transition from candidate to opposition or administrative support role remains an ongoing process.