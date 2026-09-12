Peru Bill Proposes Education Expenses for Worker Tax Deductions

A fresh legislative push in Peru aims to ease the tax burden on independent and dependent workers by introducing a brand-new deduction category for academic training and educational expenses. Proposed in the Congreso de la República, the initiative would allow taxpayers to deduct up to 10% of their annual educational investments for themselves or their dependents under the country’s existing three-UIT cap.

Expanding Tax Relief Through Academic Investment

Peruvian workers navigating the complexities of fourth and fifth-category income taxes have utilized deductions for professional services, hotel stays, and restaurant receipts to lower their gross annual income.

The core mechanism of the proposal targets 10% of outlays directed toward academic formation. If enacted, both independent professionals under fourth-category rules and traditional corporate employees registered in fifth category could leverage tuition and training costs to shrink their taxable base, provided the expenses satisfy strict regulatory guidelines.

The Arithmetic of the Proposed Deduction

While the prospect of writing off educational expenses sounds sweeping, tax professionals urge caution against overestimating immediate cash returns.

“For example, if in education you spent S/ 10,000 in the year, you would be allowed to deduct up to S/ 1,000,” Iriarte explained. “If we make a calculation with an income taxed at 14%, this would mean that the real savings for the worker would be S/ 140 in tax refunds.”

Despite the modest return relative to gross spending, the mechanism serves an invaluable function for individuals who struggle to hit the three-UIT deduction ceiling through dining and hospitality receipts alone. By incorporating academic spending, taxpayers gain a structural pathway to maximize their allowable annual deductions.

Formalization and Legislative Precedents

The structural integration of educational invoices into Peru’s tax architecture arrives on fertile ground regarding institutional compliance. Iriarte noted that the educational sector stands as one of the most thoroughly formalized industries in the country, largely due to pre-existing tax exemptions granted to schools and universities.

Because academic institutions already operate under distinct tax exemptions compared to general commercial enterprises, issuing compliant monthly electronic receipts for tuition and training poses minimal friction. This high degree of formalization ensures that tax authorities can audit and verify educational deductions efficiently without exposing the system to widespread evasion.

This legislative effort is not entirely unprecedented. During a previous congressional term, lawmakers evaluated a broader initiative that attempted to introduce up to seven new deduction categories, including educational services. Although that package advanced as far as the congressional plenary in May 2025, it ultimately stalled before achieving final approval.

Navigating the Path Forward in Congress

As the current bill heads toward formal committee debate, its ultimate shape remains contingent on executive branch regulations and parliamentary consensus. Lawmakers must still define the exact parameters, documentation requirements, and upper monetary limits governing the 10% deduction.

Photo: perucontable.com

Whether this iteration successfully clears the legislative floor where its predecessor stumbled will depend heavily on fiscal balancing acts within the congressional agenda.

What are your thoughts on integrating educational costs into personal income tax deductions? Do you believe a 10% deduction threshold provides enough incentive for professional training, or should lawmakers push for a heavier write-off? Share your perspective in the comments below.