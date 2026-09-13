Peter Krause Lands First Major TV Role After 9-1-1 in NBC’s Line of Fire

Peter Krause will officially return to television leading NBC’s upcoming police drama Line of Fire , premiering on Monday, September 21, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET. Over a year after his character Captain Bobby Nash was killed off in Season 8 of ABC’s 9-1-1 , Krause anchors a high-stakes law enforcement series from Josh Safran.

Here is the kicker for broadcast fans: NBC is positioning Krause’s comeback right behind The Voice on its fall 2026 schedule, securing prime real estate for a procedural that explores high-level agency investigations and a deadly conspiracy.

The Bottom Line The Premiere Date: Line of Fire officially debuts on Monday, September 21, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

officially debuts on Monday, September 21, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Creative Force: The series comes from executive producer Josh Safran, known for Quantico .

The series comes from executive producer Josh Safran, known for . The Cast: Peter Krause stars alongside an ensemble featuring Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett.

From Station 118 to Federal Operations For millions of television viewers, Peter Krause remains inextricably linked to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Joining 9-1-1 in 2018 as Captain Bobby Nash, Krause anchored Ryan Murphy’s first-responder hit for eight seasons. His character’s marriage to Athena Grant, played by Angela Bassett, formed a major part of the series. But the math changed dramatically during Season 8. In Episode 15, titled “Lab Rats,” Bobby met a fatal end during a biolab explosion while making a sacrifice to save his team. Fans reeled from the sudden exit, leaving an open question about when—and where—Krause would make his next small-screen appearance.

Inside NBC’s Fall 2026 Scheduling Strategy By slotting Line of Fire in the competitive Monday 10 p.m. View this post on Instagram about peter krause lands first, Peter Krause Line of Fire From Instagram — related to peter krause lands first, Peter Krause Line of Fire The network’s autumn lineup relies heavily on established powerhouses alongside new bets. Alongside the new police drama, the schedule features reliable franchises like Chicago Med , Chicago Fire , Chicago PD , Law & Order , and Law & Order: SVU . Meanwhile, comedies like Happy’s Place and Newlyweds anchor other blocks, proving that traditional broadcast networks continue to lean into familiar talent and high-concept crime storytelling. NBC Fall 2026 Monday Primetime Lineup Overview Time Slot (ET) Early Fall Schedule (Sept. 21 Onward) Late Fall Adjustments (Effective Nov. 2) 8:00 PM The Voice The Voice (Moves to 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 2) 9:00 PM The Voice (Cont.) St. Denis Medical / The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins 10:00 PM Line of Fire (Series Premiere) Line of Fire (Remains in 10 p.m. slot)

Deconstructing Josh Safran’s High-Stakes Conspiracy Plot Television landscapes are saturated with standard procedural fare, but Line of Fire attempts a different angle by uniting multiple federal entities under one narrative umbrella. The series tracks a group of law enforcement agents handling major investigations across the FBI, Department of Justice, Secret Service, and U.S. Marshals. Photo: comicbasics.com Complications escalate quickly when the team uncovers a possible deadly conspiracy within the system. That revelation forces the characters to question their loyalty and whether they can continue following the rules they have always believed in. Executive producers Josh Safran, Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and Rebecca Thomas have constructed a serialized arc designed to sustain viewer engagement across a full network order, which NBC granted back in May. With an extensive television pedigree that spans Cybill , Sports Night , Six Feet Under , Dirty Sexy Money , Parenthood , and The Catch , Krause brings instant gravitas to the ensemble.