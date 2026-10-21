PhillyVoice: Week 7 Fantasy Waiver Wire Top Targets for Your Roster

As fantasy football managers evaluate rosters for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, the waiver wire offers key replacements following injuries to notable pass-catchers such as Davante Adams and Terry McLaurin, according to a report published by PhillyVoice.

Mason and Charbonnet Emerge as Priority Additions

Running backs Jordan Mason and Zach Charbonnet emerge as immediate priority additions as both prepare to return from injured reserve.

Rookie wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Antonio Williams provide low-rostered upside following strong target shares in Week 6.

Quarterback options remain limited to deep-league stashes, with J.J. McCarthy and Fernando Mendoza offering speculative value.

Injury Shuffles Alter Offensive Rotations

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams faces an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the Washington pass game confronts a significant void as Terry McLaurin deals with a knee injury sustained on Monday night.

Additional injuries to players like Ladd McConkey, Rashod Bateman, and Romeo Doubs force managers to look toward returning veterans and ascending rookies. Several high-impact performers coming off prolonged injury stints are currently available on waiver wires after being discarded by managers weeks ago.

Week 7 Waiver Wire: MUST ADD Players, Injury Replacements & Streamers | 2026 Fantasy Football Advice

Backfield Additions Led by Mason and Charbonnet

Vikings running back Jordan Mason enters Week 7 ready to return from his injured reserve stint. Unowned in 32% of Yahoo! leagues, Mason is expected to see immediate volume upon re-entering the Minnesota rotation.

Similarly, Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is primed to exit injured reserve this week. Currently owned in over 60% of Yahoo! leagues, Charbonnet provides a dual-threat presence for a Seattle ground game that has struggled to establish consistent yardage.

Fantasy Football Takeaways & Injury Updates: Week 7 Waiver Wire Advice & Panic Meter (2026)

Player Position Team Yahoo! Ownership Status Jordan Mason Running Back Vikings 32 percent unowned Returning from IR Zach Charbonnet Running Back Seahawks >60% Returning from IR Antonio Williams Wide Receiver Commanders 6% Active / Increased Role DeMario Douglas Wide Receiver Patriots more than 90 percent available Active / Rising Usage

Antonio Williams and DeMario Douglas Secure Expanded Roles

In Washington, rookie Antonio Williams recorded a team-high snap share among wide receivers on Monday night, catching three passes for 50 yards on four targets. With McLaurin sidelined, Williams stands to secure a prominent role alongside Jayden Daniels.

New England wide receiver DeMario Douglas capitalized on an expanded opportunity in Week 6 following Romeo Doubs’ move to injured reserve. Douglas secured seven receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown on eight targets, marking his third receiving touchdown over the last two weeks.

Week 7 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups to Add Right Now | Fantasy Focus

For the Jets, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. returned from injured reserve to catch six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, leading New York pass-catchers with seven targets. With A.D. Mitchell recovering from finger surgery, Cooper is positioned for steady involvement.

Speculative Quarterback Stashes

Managers seeking quarterback depth in deeper formats can monitor Giants signal-caller J.J. McCarthy. Beyond his 241 passing yards against New Orleans, McCarthy’s rushing utility—highlighted by 26 yards on two carries—serves as his primary fantasy floor.

Week 7 Waiver Wire: MUST-ADD Players at Every Position! Injury Replacements! FIX YOUR TEAM!

In Las Vegas, Fernando Mendoza remains a deep-league hold. With the Raiders mired in a three-legged losing streak, the franchise is expected to eventually transition from Kirk Cousins to their top draft pick.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.