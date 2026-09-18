Phoenix Middle School Teacher Arrested for Sending Explicit Videos to Former Student

Reno Ferris, a seventh- and eighth-grade physical education teacher at the Global Academy of Phoenix, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of furnishing obscene material to minors following an investigation into the alleged grooming of a 14-year-old former student, according to local law enforcement and school district records.

The Investigation and Arrest of Reno Ferris

The Phoenix Police Department initiated an investigation into Reno Ferris after receiving a formal report from the Department of Child Safety (DCS) indicating that a 14-year-old girl might be experiencing grooming behavior by her former educator, as reported by AZFamily. Following the DCS notification, the minor participated in an interview at Childhelp, where she detailed that Ferris had initiated contact through multiple social media platforms starting in mid-August.

According to investigators, the victim stated that the communications quickly turned inappropriate and included sexually explicit material. Police noted that Ferris explicitly acknowledged the teenager’s age during their digital interactions. With parental consent, law enforcement officers reviewed the victim’s personal devices, confirming the presence of sexually transmitted digital files linked directly to an online account belonging to Ferris. Authorities arrested the physical education teacher on Wednesday, at which point police stated he admitted to engaging in inappropriate sexual conversations with the teenager, though investigators confirmed the two never met in person.

Institutional Response and Legal Status

In the wake of the arrest, the Alhambra Elementary School District moved swiftly to address the allegations. District officials confirmed in an official statement to AZFamily that Ferris was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday immediately after the district was made aware of the ongoing police investigation. School administrators emphasized their ongoing cooperation with law enforcement agencies as the criminal proceedings advance.

Ferris is currently being held on a $75,000 bond under the jurisdiction of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He faces two felony counts of furnishing obscene material to minors.

Broader Community Safeguards and Reporting Standards

As this legal matter proceeds through the Maricopa County court system, further details regarding the timeline of the digital correspondence and subsequent court appearances will emerge.