Why Are Irish Taxi Fares So High and How to Fix Them

Irish taxi fares remain a persistent point of friction for consumers, with recent research highlighting high costs and systemic availability shortages. According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), passengers frequently struggle to get taxis, especially at peak times, late at night, during bad weather or outside Dublin.
The Bottom Line
- Pricing Friction: Insurance, fuel, vehicle maintenance, regulation and the cost of living keep Irish taxi fares high, with some quotes significantly higher than comparative European markets like Portugal’s TVDE-regulated system.
- Supply Bottlenecks: The CCPC has called for Ireland to consider opening the market to more ride-hailing services to improve availability.
- Regulatory Stand-off: The Minister for Transport has resisted the approach, stating that officials have no plans to permit a system where individuals using personal vehicles and mobile software can offer taxi services.
Decoding the Cost Structure of Irish Transport
Operating a commercial vehicle in Ireland involves fixed overheads. Drivers face insurance, fuel, vehicle maintenance, and regulation. These overheads reflect real costs.
But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding competitiveness. Based on a study by Catarina Marvão at University College Dublin (UCD), a 12km journey booked through a Dublin app generates price estimates several times greater than those found in Portugal, even after accounting for cost-of-living differences. While Lisbon consumers can compare prices and waiting times across Uber, Bolt and other options, the Irish consumer choice is narrower.
Market Design Versus the Deregulation Debate
The regulatory debate has involved different perspectives. On one side, the CCPC advocates for opening the market to ride-hailing platforms. On the other side, the Minister for Transport has rejected models that permit anyone with a private car and an app to provide taxi services.
The goal is to design a better regulated market with more competition, more availability, better price transparency and strong safety rules. When demand rises sharply after events, at weekends, during holidays and when public transport is limited, supply may not respond, leading to long waits, cancelled bookings and high prices.
Comparative Market Dynamics
|Metric / Feature
|Irish Urban Market
|Portuguese TVDE Model
|Platform Diversity
|Narrower consumer choice
|High competition (Uber, Bolt, etc.)
|Peak Availability
|Constrained; struggles at peak times, late night, or bad weather
|Passengers can compare prices and waiting times
The Road Ahead for Urban Mobility
Addressing Ireland’s transit cost and availability will require a conversation about value for money. The core challenge for regulators is designing a framework that increases supply and efficiency while preserving driver vetting, vehicle checks, insurance, tax compliance and complaint systems.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.