Why Are Irish Taxi Fares So High and How to Fix Them

Irish taxi fares remain a persistent point of friction for consumers, with recent research highlighting high costs and systemic availability shortages. According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), passengers frequently struggle to get taxis, especially at peak times, late at night, during bad weather or outside Dublin.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding competitiveness. Based on a study by Catarina Marvão at University College Dublin (UCD), a 12km journey booked through a Dublin app generates price estimates several times greater than those found in Portugal, even after accounting for cost-of-living differences. While Lisbon consumers can compare prices and waiting times across Uber, Bolt and other options, the Irish consumer choice is narrower.

Market Design Versus the Deregulation Debate

The regulatory debate has involved different perspectives. On one side, the CCPC advocates for opening the market to ride-hailing platforms. On the other side, the Minister for Transport has rejected models that permit anyone with a private car and an app to provide taxi services.

The goal is to design a better regulated market with more competition, more availability, better price transparency and strong safety rules. When demand rises sharply after events, at weekends, during holidays and when public transport is limited, supply may not respond, leading to long waits, cancelled bookings and high prices.