PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 3,350 Crore in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh on Thursday. The initiatives span airport infrastructure, strategic road connectivity, renewable energy and water conservation across the Union Territory.

The virtual launch ceremony was organised in all seven districts of UT Ladakh, with the main programme held at Leh Sindhu Ghat. The proceedings were attended by LG Ladakh V K Saxena alongside UT Administration officials, Army dignitaries, social and political representatives and the people at large.

Expanding Air Transit Capacity and Geothermal Energy at Leh Airport

Built with an expenditure of Rs 640 crore, the newly established passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh stands at the center of this infrastructure drive.

Spanning 23,800 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually. It integrates contemporary passenger amenities with distinct architectural elements reflecting Ladakh’s cultural heritage.

Watch | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated five development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh via video conferencing. During this, PM Modi said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ladakh on these projects. I also… pic.twitter.com/E9haCNaFGe” — https://x.com/uniindianews/status/2110642613686816964

Crucially, the facility incorporates geothermal energy systems to optimize energy efficiency and mitigate its carbon footprint within the ecologically sensitive Himalayan terrain. The terminal aims to improve passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity.

Bridging Remote Valleys with the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road

Addressing persistent logistical hurdles in challenging terrain, the Prime Minister dedicated the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road to the nation. Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation, the corridor links Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, traversing the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass.

The new route supplements the existing Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways, providing an alternative corridor. Its strategic importance lies in improving the movement of personnel and supplies for the armed forces. A journey that once took around 12 hours can now be completed in just three hours, improving access to healthcare, education, markets and other essential services.

Securing Power Grids and Preserving Prehistoric Petroglyphs

To bolster local energy reliability, the inauguration package featured the 9 MW Hanu small hydroelectric project alongside the 66 kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line. These installations strengthen power evacuation networks and harness Ladakh’s renewable energy potential.

Photo: NDTV

The Prime Minister inaugurated India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh. The park is designed to safeguard vulnerable prehistoric rock art sites containing ancient carvings of wildlife, human figures, and symbolic motifs.

Targeting Agricultural Water Security Through Project Him Sarovar

To counteract seasonal water scarcity during crucial agricultural sowing periods, the government rolled out 40 water bodies across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar. Because Ladakh faces mismatches between glacial runoff availability and farming demands, these reservoirs store water during peak availability to sustain irrigation and long-term agrarian livelihoods.

Photo: The Economic Times

Plans to set up satellite campuses for IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu are progressing forward, the Prime Minister noted, adding that these educational hubs will grant local youth enhanced prospects for advanced learning, scientific inquiry, and skill development right within Ladakh.