Range Rover Sport SV Recalled in Australia Over Crash Defect

Jaguar Land Rover Australia has issued an urgent safety recall for 94 luxury Range Rover Sport SV vehicles built between 2023 and 2026 after discovering potentially fatal manufacturing cracks in their rear subframes. Published by federal vehicle safety regulators on October 14, campaign D166 warns that the structural compromise could increase the risk of serious injury or death during a rear-end collision.

Assessing the Structural Recall for Range Rover Sport SV

The Affected Fleet: Exactly 94 high-performance luxury vehicles manufactured between 2023 and 2026 are included in recall campaign D166.

Exactly 94 high-performance luxury vehicles manufactured between 2023 and 2026 are included in recall campaign D166. The Defect: Micro-fractures within the rear subframe can worsen over time, severely degrading crashworthiness and structural integrity.

Micro-fractures within the rear subframe can worsen over time, severely degrading crashworthiness and structural integrity. The Remedy: Jaguar Land Rover Australia is directly contacting vehicle owners to schedule mandatory, free-of-charge inspections and necessary structural repairs.

Federal Regulators Trigger Campaign D166

The federal government’s vehicle safety regulator published the formal recall notice on Wednesday, alerting owners that the luxury performance SUVs harbor a critical manufacturing flaw. Due to a manufacturing issue, cracks may be present in the rear subframe, the official recall notice states, adding that the cracks may worsen over time and weaken the vehicle’s structure.

Photo: Yahoo Finance Australia

The regulatory documentation explicitly notes that a compromised subframe heightens the likelihood of severe occupant trauma during rear-impact incidents. However, federal filings currently contain no confirmed reports of crashes or injuries directly linked to the D166 campaign.

Inspection Protocols and Remediation Timeline

Recall Parameter Specification Campaign Identifier D166 Affected Models Range Rover Sport SV (2023–2026) Total Volume 94 vehicles across Australia Remediation Cost Free of charge via authorized dealers

Vehicle owners do not need to navigate the inspection process unprompted. Jaguar Land Rover Australia has committed to contacting registered owners directly to coordinate workshop appointments. Dealership networks will examine the rear subframes for signs of fatigue and structural cracking.

Where structural flaws are identified during the assessment, rectification work will be fully absorbed by the manufacturer. Owners seeking to verify whether their specific chassis is captured in the 94-unit pool can cross-reference their Vehicle Identification Number against the official listings hosted on the federal government’s vehicle safety portal.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.