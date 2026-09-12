Pope Leo XIV Grants Guadalupe Jubilee Year in Mexico

Pope Leo XIV, through the Apostolic Penitentiary, has officially proclaimed a Holy Year of Guadalupe in Mexico, running from October 12 to October 12, 2027. Announced by Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Archbishop Primate of Mexico, the jubilee marks the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the New Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the translation of the sacred tilma image on October 12, 1976.

A Golden Jubilee Rooted in Centuries of Faith

For Catholics, the Shrine of Tepeyac remains a spiritual heart of the region. This coming year marks fifty years since the modern architectural landmark—designed to accommodate liturgical, pastoral, and administrative needs that the older temple could no longer meet—welcomed the miraculous image of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to historical accounts in the Nican Mopohua, the Marian apparitions to San Juan Diego established a request for the construction of a temple in the plain of Tepeyac.

Here is why that matters for the global Church right now.

Plenary Indulgences and Pastoral Guidelines

The decree issued via the Apostolic Penitentiary outlines clear pathways for the faithful to receive a plenary indulgence during this holy year. Pilgrims must visit the Sacred Casita of Santa Maria de Guadalupe with devotion and a contrite spirit, participate in a liturgical act, or dedicate a time to prayer within the basilica.

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Fulfilling these devotional requirements goes hand in hand with standard Catholic practices. Penitents must complete sacramental confession, receive Eucharistic Communion, recite the Creed, and offer prayers for the intentions of the Holy Father. Cardinal Aguiar Retes formally invited the faithful to participate in the opening Mass, scheduled for October 12 at noon inside the basilica, following a weekend of liturgical vigils, Lauds, and Vespers.

Key Milestones of the Guadalupe Sanctuaries Year / Date Milestone Event Apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe to San Juan Diego at Tepeyac. 1709 Transfer of the sacred tilma to the building now known as the Tempio Espiatorio a Cristo Re (Old Basilica). October 12, 1976 Dedication of the New Basilica of Guadalupe and relocation of the tilma. October 12 Official commencement of the Papal-decreed Guadalupano Jubilee Year.

Geopolitical and Diplomatic Repercussions in Mexico City

Spiritual milestones in predominantly Catholic nations rarely occur in a diplomatic vacuum. This papal announcement arrives at a delicate juncture for church-state relations in Mexico. Only recently, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin held discussions at Palacio Nacional with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, focusing on social cooperation, peace, and institutional dialogue.

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But there is a deeper cultural undercurrent at play.

As the opening ceremonies approach this October, the Archdiocese of Mexico is preparing for an influx of travelers seeking solace and renewal.