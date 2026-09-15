Pre-Existing Condition Off-Broadway Review: Lupita Nyong’o Stars in Marin Ireland’s Play

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line

The Lead Star: Lupita Nyong’o anchors the production as “A,” a survivor navigating legal hurdles, group therapy, and awkward social encounters through September 26 before a rotating roster of high-profile actors takes over the role.

Lupita Nyong’o anchors the production as “A,” a survivor navigating legal hurdles, group therapy, and awkward social encounters through September 26 before a rotating roster of high-profile actors takes over the role. The Creative Force: Acclaimed stage and screen actor Marin Ireland makes her playwrighting debut with a deeply felt script inspired by her own advocacy and experiences in professional theater.

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Marin Ireland makes her playwrighting debut with a deeply felt script inspired by her own advocacy and experiences in professional theater. The Theatrical Structure: Running approximately 80 minutes with no intermission, the play utilizes a minimalist church-basement set designed by Cate McCrea and features a tight supporting ensemble in Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele, and Greg Keller.

Inside Marin Ireland’s Raw Playwrighting Debut

The ripple effects of intimate partner violence are notoriously difficult to capture on stage without slipping into melodrama or didactic public service announcements. The play tracks a woman identified in the script only as “A” during the weeks, months, and years following a violent assault by her boyfriend.

Photo: newyorktheatreguide.com

A drifts through a series of fragmented encounters—seeking counsel from an unhelpful lawyer, sitting in on support group sessions, fumbling through modern dating, and attempting to explain the unexplainable to friends and family. But the math tells a different story about how society treats survivors. The title itself serves as a grim historical anchor: prior to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies frequently classified domestic violence injuries as a pre-existing condition, denying coverage to victims.

The Rotating Cast Strategy as an Act of Solidarity

One of the most fascinating structural choices in this revival is the decision to deploy a rotating cast for the central role of “A.” Lupita Nyong’o commands the stage through September 26, after which she will be succeeded by Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, and Whitney White, with each star performing a two-to-three-week stint. While industry observers note the box office appeal of such a lineup, it also functions as a powerful artistic statement of solidarity, framing the protagonist as an Everywoman rather than a singular victim.

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Supporting Nyong’o is a trio of versatile actors who remain constant throughout the run: Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele, and Greg Keller. Playing multiple roles ranging from dismissive acquaintances to well-meaning confidants and oblivious family members, the ensemble grounds the sparse production.

Pre-Existing Condition Production Overview Production Detail Information Playwright Marin Ireland Current Star (A) Lupita Nyong’o (through Sept 26, 2026) Upcoming Stars Phillipa Soo, Susannah Flood, Hari Nef, Edie Falco, Whitney White Ensemble Cast Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Steele, Greg Keller Venue Greenwich House Theater (Off-Broadway) Runtime Approximately 80 minutes (No intermission)

The Cultural Weight Behind the Curtain

What gives the production its undeniable friction is the real-world context hovering just outside the script. Ireland, a first-rate actor making her debut as a playwright, reportedly began working on the material following her own high-profile advocacy work against sexual harassment and professional violence in the theater community. While the play is not strictly autobiographical, the thematic parallels imbue Nyong’o’s performance with a quiet, palpable gravity.

Photo: newyorktheater.me

Nyong’o excels in portraying the subtle ambivalence and moments of profound softness that follow trauma, even when the script leans heavily on stark demographic realities—such as the harrowing statistic that one in three women experiences abuse. The sparse staging, featuring fluorescent overhead lights and a lone water cooler designed by Cate McCrea, forces the audience to sit directly in the uncomfortable silence of a support group basement.

Behind-the-Scenes: Lupita Nyong'o – Broadway

Ultimately, Pre-Existing Condition succeeds not through theatrical flash, but through the sheer magnetic commitment of its actors. As Nyong’o hands the baton to a new wave of powerhouse performers in the coming weeks, the production solidifies its place as one of the most provocative and culturally vital conversation pieces of the Off-Broadway season.

What are your thoughts on rotating casts for intense dramatic roles like this? Drop a comment below and let’s discuss how modern theater handles complex social issues.