President Prabowo Reaffirms Indonesia’s Free and Active Foreign Policy

President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed Indonesia’s traditional “free and active” foreign policy during the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday. Emphasizing non-alignment and sovereign independence, Prabowo stated that Jakarta seeks to build economic partnerships with the East, West, North, and South without joining any military blocs.

Navigating the Global Chessboard Through Strategic Non-Alignment

When President Prabowo Subianto stepped up as the main guest of honor at the 11th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, he delivered a message designed to echo across both Western capitals and Eurasian trade corridors. According to ANTARA News, the Indonesian leader left no room for ambiguity regarding Jakarta’s diplomatic positioning. “Indonesia’s foreign policy is free and active. We determine our own national interests, and we want to contribute actively to peace,” Prabowo told the assembly.

Photo: indonesianupdates.com

Rather than locking horns in great power competition, Jakarta is actively cultivating economic bridges. Prabowo explicitly noted that while Indonesia refuses to join any military alliances, it is entirely open to commercial and economic partnerships, highlighting the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as a prime example of shared prosperity rather than geopolitical opposition.

Balancing Relations from Moscow to Washington

Earlier in the week, speaking on the domestic program President Prabowo Answers, the Indonesian leader elaborated on the philosophy underpinning his extensive international itinerary. Prabowo stressed that accepting invitations from world powers—ranging from Russia and France to the United Kingdom, China, and the United States—does not indicate shifting loyalties.

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“Russia is among the countries that most often, or relatively often, invite the Indonesian president. It would not be good if we were invited and did not go,” Prabowo explained, pointing to Moscow’s permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, its vast territory, and its immense natural resources as compelling reasons to maintain robust bilateral communication.

But there is a broader diplomatic calculus at play here. By maintaining an open-door policy that welcomes invitations from Washington just as readily as from Moscow or Beijing, Indonesia operationalizes its diplomatic motto: “For us, a thousand friends are too few, and one enemy is too many.” This balancing act allows Jakarta to extract maximum trade and investment benefits while retaining total sovereignty over its domestic and foreign decisions.

The Economic Architecture of Non-Alignment

To understand the practical scope of this multi-directional diplomacy, it helps to examine the institutional arenas where Indonesia currently engages global powers. The following overview details key multilateral frameworks and Indonesia’s strategic posture within them:

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International Forum / Bloc Indonesia’s Stated Posture Primary Strategic Objective Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Guest of Honor / Sovereign Partner Translate diplomatic friendships into pragmatic economic outcomes and secure trade pathways in the Far East. Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) FTA Partner Act as a gateway for the EAEU into the wider ASEAN market without opposing Western interests. BRICS Active Engagement Turn growing membership into tangible global influence and advocate for a fairer voice for the Global South. United Nations Security Council Engagement Bilateral Communication Maintain steady diplomatic channels with permanent members like Russia, the US, and European partners.

Prabowo’s remarks at Vladivostok also addressed the evolving identity of the Global South. Rather than viewing it as a confrontational new bloc intent on dividing the world, the Indonesian president framed the movement as a collective voice demanding justice, equitable prosperity, and fair rule-making in global governance.

Sovereignty as the Foundation for Enduring Peace

Beyond trade agreements and diplomatic balancing, Prabowo tied economic development directly to global security. He argued that hunger, unemployment, injustice, and humiliation serve as the primary fuel for modern conflicts. By fostering sustainable trade in regions like the Asia-Pacific and the Russian Far East, nations can build a material foundation for peace that goes far beyond treaties signed on paper.

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“Sovereignty enables peace. Peace enables development. And development that benefits the people ensures that peace endures,” Prabowo told the EEF delegates.