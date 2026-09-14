Quebec Election Polls: CAQ Slumps as PCQ Hits Record High Amid Trade Tensions

The political ground is shifting beneath the Coalition Avenir Québec, and foreign economic headwinds are no longer providing the distraction or rally effect the governing party desperately needs. In a fresh blow detailed in the latest Léger–Le Journal–TVA poll, the CAQ has slipped two points down to a dismal third place in voting intentions, dropping behind the Quebec Liberal Party. For leadership hopeful Christine Fréchette, the reality check is stark: the electorate has grown numb to external trade tensions.

The Fading Armor of Trade Rhetoric and Donald Trump For months, the unfolding tariff conflicts spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump served as a convenient political shield for the incumbent administration. Whenever economic anxiety spiked, governing politicians could lean heavily on external threats to rally voters around the flag. But according to polling analyst Jean-Marc Léger, that well has run dry. As reported by Le Journal de Montréal, voters are now completely immunised against trade wars because these disputes have become a repetitive fixture of cross-border relations. Consequently, the trade conflict has ceased to function as the defining issue of the electoral cycle. This erosion hits Fréchette particularly hard. Despite delivering what political observers consider her strongest speech since entering the race to succeed François Legault, her coffee tastes bitter this week. Her support has plummeted back down to June levels—before the American administration unleashed its latest wave of offensive measures against Canadian goods. Furthermore, Fréchette has surrendered crucial ground in the vital Capitale-Nationale region and has slipped in her standing as the preferred choice for Premier among Quebec voters.

Parti Québécois Stability and Conservative Momentum While the CAQ stumbles, the opposition landscape is shifting in unpredictable ways. Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the Parti Québécois have managed to maintain a steady grip on first place. Observers note that the PQ leader successfully neutralized the Trump factor by assuring voters that no sovereignty referendum would take place while the unpredictable American president remains in the White House, making 2029 feel comfortably distant to jittery electors. Meanwhile, the real beneficiary of voter volatility is Conservative leader Éric Duhaime. Celebrating a birthday, Duhaime is riding an unprecedented wave of support as the Parti conservateur du Québec hits a historic high in the polls, as documented by Le Journal de Montréal. Duhaime’s campaign is gaining traction far beyond traditional strongholds like Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches, propelled by aggressive populist commitments. His platform—featuring income tax cuts, reduced gasoline levies, the removal of the provincial sales tax on used goods, and massive state downsizing—is striking a chord with households weary of high living costs. This surge comes despite recent controversies. Duhaime recently weathered a defensive scramble regarding a local candidate in Mégantic who was legally condemned to pay damages following acts of vandalism and dishonest testimony. Yet, by publicly arguing that political dishonesty is hardly exclusive to his camp, Duhaime tapped into a deep vein of populist cynicism that resonates around kitchen tables across the province.

Liberal Struggles and the Stakes Ahead While conservatives celebrate and sovereignists hold their ground, the Quebec Liberal Party continues to struggle for visibility and relevance. Party leader Charles Milliard—who only recently recognized the necessity of plastering his relatively unknown face across campaign buses 18 days into the race—remains stuck at a paltry support level among francophone voters. In a system where linguistic demographics dictate seat counts, that figure remains a severe bottleneck for Liberal ambitions. Photo: journaldemontreal.com As the campaign barrels forward, all eyes turn to the upcoming leaders’ debates, including the high-stakes showdown hosted by TVA. With Fréchette’s numbers bleeding and Duhaime claiming uncharted territory, the traditional two-party dynamic of Quebec politics is fracturing into a volatile three-way race. How the political class responds to these shifting dynamics will define the closing weeks of an already turbulent election cycle.