Raiders vs. Chargers: Winners and Losers from Las Vegas’ Win in Los Angeles

The Las Vegas Raiders rolled into Inglewood and secured a commanding 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, stamping an impressive 2-0 start to their campaign that has electrified Raider Nation. In an NFL landscape where half of all games in 2025 finished within a one-score margin or less, the Silver and Black are bucking trends by stringing together consecutive double-digit wins under head coach Klint Kubiak.

Raider Nation Turns SoFi Stadium Into a Sea of Silver and Black

If you walked into SoFi Stadium on Sunday, you could be forgiven for thinking the game was played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise. The traveling contingent of Raiders fans didn’t just show up; they completely hijacked the home-field advantage.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was quick to praise the environment unprompted, noting that the sheer volume during warm-ups and the opening whistle gave the team a visceral lift. Head coach Klint Kubiak echoed that sentiment to reporters after the game, admitting he had never experienced an away game environment quite like it.

Cody White Forces Front Office Decisions With Breakout Performance

Every early-season success story needs an unlikely hero, and this year, the Raiders found theirs in wide receiver Cody White. Barely integrated into the franchise after arriving on the practice squad ahead of the Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, White earned a game ball immediately and followed it up with a magnificent two-touchdown performance against the Chargers.

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That kind of production creates a massive headache for General Manager John Spytek. Under league rules, the franchise faces strict deadlines to decide whether to elevate White permanently to the 53-man roster or risk exposing him back to the practice squad—where rival organizations could swoop in and sign him without compensation. Kubiak praised White’s steady professionalism when speaking to the press, highlighting a player who simply keeps his head down and delivers when his number is called.

A Strategic Shift in the AFC West Power Balance

Falling to 0-2 puts the Los Angeles Chargers in an early-season hole that forces immediate introspection, particularly for a squad expected to contend in a brutal division. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is stacking wins with a balanced approach that minimizes self-inflicted mistakes and maximizes situational football. While it remains a long marathon to January, starting out 2-0 for the first time since 2021 provides tangible proof that Kubiak’s schemes are taking root.

For Raider Nation, the mood has shifted from cautious optimism to genuine belief. Whether this momentum holds against stiffer conference competition will define the autumn, but for now, the Silver and Black own Southern California. Drop a comment below: Can this early road dominance carry the Raiders into the AFC elite, or is it too early to crown them contenders?