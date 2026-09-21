Apple Siri Settlement: How to Claim Your Share of $250 Million

Eligible United States consumers who purchased an Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, can now submit a claim for a cash payout from Apple’s $250 million class action settlement, with individual payments projected at $25 per device depending on total claims filed.

The tech industry moves fast, but class action litigation moves at a glacial pace.

Verita Global, acting as the Settlement Administrator for the case, has deployed the online portal where consumers can file their paperwork.

Apple agreed to fork over $250 million to resolve the dispute, though the company admitted no wrongdoing in the process. Lawyers and legal fees will naturally take a sizable slice of that nine-figure sum before any consumer sees a dime.

Who Qualifies for the Payout?

Not every iPhone owner gets a ticket to this financial payout. The class is strictly defined.

To qualify for a cash payment under the terms of the settlement, you must have purchased one of specific qualifying iPhone models in the United States within a precise window.

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Furthermore, the purchase must have been made between June 10, 2024—the exact date Apple first showcased Apple Intelligence capabilities at WWDC—and March 29, 2025, which marks the window when the delayed, heavily anticipated AI-driven Siri rollout hit structural roadblocks.

Miss those parameters, and your claim gets rejected.

Calculating Your Return: $25 to $95 Per Device

Let’s talk numbers. The baseline expectation for consumer payouts sits at $25 per eligible device. But distributed math in class action lawsuits is rarely static.

The final amount depends entirely on claimant volume. If an unexpectedly massive wave of consumers floods the Verita Global portal, your individual payout could drop below that $25 mark. Conversely, if fewer people file claims than anticipated, the payout could theoretically scale up to a maximum of $95 per eligible device.

When you navigate to the settlement website, you will be required to input specific verification data, including your contact information and the unique hardware serial number of your qualifying iPhone. Once verified, you can select your preferred disbursement method. The platform supports traditional checks alongside modern digital options like PayPal, Venmo, or direct ACH transfers.

Deadlines and the Long Wait Ahead

Procrastination will cost you your claim.

Photo: 9to5mac.com

The hard deadline to submit a complete and accurate claim form is December 21, 2026. The settlement portal explicitly warns that incomplete or false submissions will be thrown out, entirely waiving your rights to any money.

Even if you file on day one, patience is mandatory. The legal machinery requires a final approval hearing, which is currently scheduled for September 29, 2027. Actual cash disbursements will not begin until at least 60 days following that final approval hearing. That means you are looking at more than a year before funds actually land in your digital wallet or bank account.

If you meet the hardware and date criteria, heading over to the official settlement administrator’s portal to log your device serial number is a straightforward exercise. Just do not expect the funds to hit your balance anytime soon.