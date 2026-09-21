Jersey Zoo Mourns Death of Beloved Orangutan Nettie Aged 43

Anette, the beloved Sumatran orangutan known affectionately as Nettie to staff and visitors alike, has died at Jersey Zoo at the age of 43. Updates from the BBC and Island FM on September 21, 2026, confirmed the loss of one of the zoo’s older residents. Nettie spent 15 years as an integral part of the Jersey Zoo family before keepers made the difficult decision to euthanize her following a noticeable decline in her general wellbeing due to age-related health concerns.

A Vigilant Presence in the Orangutan House

Nettie was far more than just an animal in an enclosure. She was a fixture of daily life at the zoo.

Reporting from Island FM highlighted that her keepers noted she took her supervisory duties quite seriously. Visitors and staff could regularly spot her keeping a close eye on public viewing areas or monitoring any maintenance work taking place nearby.

Her sharp presence and engaging personality made her immensely popular with both the people who worked daily to care for her and the crowds who walked through the gates.

Navigating Geriatric Care for Endangered Primates

When age-related complications began impacting Nettie’s quality of life in her final weeks, the animal care team monitored her closely before reaching the consensus to intervene.

Supporting the Troop Through Sudden Loss

To help the remaining group process the loss, zoo staff took immediate operational steps. The orangutan house will remain closed to the public for a couple of days, giving the other primates time to adjust to the absence of a long-standing group member.

A Defining Legacy at Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust

While the physical presence of Nettie will be profoundly missed by the staff, volunteers, and regular visitors who greeted her over the past decade and a half, her impact remains woven into the daily ethos of the zoo. As the orangutan house prepares to reopen its doors, the institution continues to mourn a resident who watched over her home with unwavering vigilance.