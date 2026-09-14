Rocket Lab Protests NASA’s $700M Mars Orbiter Contract Award to Blue Origin

On Sept. 11, 2026, Rocket Lab USA filed a formal bid protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office, contesting NASA’s choice to grant a $700 million agreement to Blue Origin for building, launching, and running the Mars Telecommunications Network.

The Anatomy of the Interplanetary Comms Dispute

The disputed Mars Telecommunications Network program aims to supply dependable, high-capacity data transmission options connecting Earth with equipment functioning on the Martian surface or in low Martian orbit. Up to now, NASA has depended on aging scientific orbiters—such as the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and MAVEN—to pass along communications from surface rovers, producing functional limitations as those veteran platforms surpass their initial mission life spans. Rocket Lab proposed an orbiter design drawn from its standardized platform series, building upon its past expertise in interplanetary payload engineering. The company previously constructed the twin orbiters for NASA’s ESCAPADE heliophysics journey to Mars, which lifted off on top of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

Legal Grounds and Legislative Eligibility Criteria

Within its official submission to the Government Accountability Office, Rocket Lab argues that NASA neglected to properly assess competing proposals against the legal mandates set by Congress for commercial interplanetary procurement initiatives. The company stated that NASA’s award decision appears to be inconsistent with the eligibility criteria mandated by Congress.

The protest asserts that NASA’s selection process did not adhere to mandated competitive evaluation parameters. To be exact, the protest focuses on technical risk evaluations, cost realism, and qualification benchmarks specified in legislative guidelines for deep-space commercial infrastructure contracts.

Automatic Stays and the Mid-December GAO Deadline

As outlined in federal acquisition regulations, submitting the bid protest sets off an automatic legal pause on contract execution, forcing Blue Origin to suspend operations on the Mars Telecommunications Network initiative while awaiting official review. The Government Accountability Office possesses a timeframe of up to 100 days to deliver its official verdict, establishing a ruling deadline for mid-December 2026. Throughout this interim phase, NASA is required to provide a comprehensive administrative file outlining its assessment methods and the reasoning behind the award selection.

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As the GAO reviews the administrative record, the interplanetary data relay infrastructure timeline remains frozen.