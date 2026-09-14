SwimSwam Recruiting Database: Where 3,815+ Swimmers and Divers Are Heading (2026-27)

As the 2026-27 school year gets underway, SwimSwam’s comprehensive recruiting database tracks more than 3,815 swimmers and divers, mapping out commitments across the country.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Logistics of Tracking Collegiate Swimming Pipelines

According to Anne Lepesant writing on SwimSwam, tracking commitments from the high school class of 2025 alone required nearly 800 articles published between September 2023 and August 2025. The influx of data floods in waves.

The tracking cycle kicks into high gear during the fall campus-visit window, then rolls straight into the college season, high school championships, and conference meets. But the workload doesn’t stop there. Once NCAA and NAIA nationals wrap up, analysts pivot directly to the long-course season, the PSS circuit, international events, and summer championship meets.

Top-Tier Recruiting Classes: Where the Elite Talent Landed

When examining the top echelon of recruits, certain programs command the market share. Looking at the class of 2025 data reported by SwimSwam, Virginia and Indiana led the destination list for boys with three top-20 recruits each. UVA secured top-ranked Thomas Heilman, #2 Maximus Williamson, and #12 Thomas Mercer, while Indiana brought in #4 Luke Ellis, #6 Josh Bey, and #18 Noah Cakir.

Meanwhile, Stanford and Cal secured pairs of top-20 boys. Stanford landed #5 Ethan Ekk and #15 Jason Zhao, whereas Cal brought in #16 Ryan Erisman and #19 Kenneth Barnicle. Additional top-20 boys’ commitments went to Auburn, Georgia, Harvard, Navy, NC State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

Destination Program Top-20 Boys Recruits Top-20 Girls Recruits California (Cal) 2 (Erisman, Barnicle) 5 (O’Dell, Weinstein, Jia, Scott, Cosgrove) Stanford 2 (Ekk, Zhao) 3 (Robillard, Berlin, Olasewere) Virginia (UVA) 3 (Heilman, Williamson, Mercer) 2 (Mintenko, Mellott) Texas 1 2 (McDonald, Rodrigues) Indiana 3 (Ellis, Bey, Cakir) 1

Shifting Dynamics on the Women’s Side

The battle for top female talent in the class of 2025 was fierce, with Cal capturing 20% of the top-20 recruit pool. According to SwimSwam’s comprehensive records, the Golden Bears secured commitments from #2 Teagan O’Dell, #3 Claire Weinstein, #5 Annie Jia, #12 Elle Scott, and #18 Ella Cosgrove.

Stanford countered with three top-20 additions: #13 Addie Robillard, #14 Alana Berlin, and #19 Annam Olasewere. Florida added two top tier swimmers in #6 Grace Rabb and #9 Lilla Bognar, matching Virginia’s haul of #4 Madi Mintenko and #17 Raya Mellott and Texas’s commitments from #7 Haley McDonald and #20 Sarah Rodrigues. Divers also found homes at elite institutions, with programs like Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Princeton, Purdue, SMU, and Stanford locking down top-10 diver talent.

Maintaining the National Database Architecture

Building a searchable, sortable database spanning over 3,815 athletes requires extensive collaboration. The tracking mechanism relies heavily on communication from athletes, families, and coaches submitting updates regarding club teams, local swim committees (LSCs), and previous schools. As the 2026-27 season progresses, this data remains a roadmap for projecting collegiate championship contenders.