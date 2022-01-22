Samsung begins accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 before launch

Samsung has started taking pre-orders for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, ahead of the launch of the smartphones. The South Korean manufacturer is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for next month. Samsung is now allowing US customers to pre-order Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone and upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, even before the company announces the specifications and features of these devices.

The company has previously allowed customers to pre-order the Galaxy S21 smartphones as well as the Galaxy Note 20, and customers will not need to pay the price of the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone up front, according to the company’s website. Samsung’s website also mentions that users who pre-order the smartphone will get a $50 credit (around Rs 7,000) that can be used to purchase other products on the company’s website. Samsung has not officially revealed when the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be held, but reports indicate that it may be held on February 8.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or Exynos 2200 under the hood, depending on which region it will be launched in. The smartphones are expected to include up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, while at the end, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra tends to use the S Pen found in the smartphone. Samsung President and MX Business President TM Roh recently teased the smartphone launch, stating that it will be the company’s most “noteworthy” Galaxy S series to date.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A52s received a price cut at its retail outlets in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Galaxy A52s, which was previously priced at Rs. 35,999 rupees can now be purchased. 30,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,499, and can now be purchased at a price of Rs. 32499. The company’s mid-range smartphone runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, and is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 12MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone also has a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera with an f / 2.2 lens slot. Samsung Galaxy A52s is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price cut comes amid reports that the company may be looking to launch its upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone.

