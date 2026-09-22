Search Ends for Dozens Missing After Vanuatu MV Matui Ferry Disaster

As the official search operation concludes in the wake of the MV Matui disaster, Vanuatu grapples with the grim reality of dozens still missing at sea. The inter-island ferry sank off the coast last week, leaving two confirmed deaths and an unfolding regulatory crisis that has forced Prime Minister Jotham Napat to cancel an upcoming diplomatic trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A Nation Mourns as the Search Draws to a Close Maritime authorities confirmed that the active search phase for survivors of the MV Matui tragedy has ended. According to the Vanuatu Maritime Safety Authority (VMSA), search and rescue teams recovered 14 survivors following the sinking, while approximately 30 or more individuals remain unaccounted for. Calm sea conditions forecast for the region allowed rescue teams to sweep coastal areas around Santo and Sanma Province, yet hopes of finding further survivors are fading. The tragedy struck close to the heart of Vanuatu’s infrastructure when the inter-island ferry went down after departing from Santo. Families of the missing have spent anxious days waiting for news, their distress magnified by stark discrepancies in passenger manifests. While shipping agents initially reported a passenger count of fewer than 10 people to the VMSA, relatives’ reports indicate that roughly 50 people were missing, according to official statements.

Political Fallout and the Cancellation of UNGA The scale of the disaster prompted immediate political action at the highest level of government. Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Jotham Napat canceled his scheduled leadership of the country’s delegation at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Napat would instead fly directly to Santo to oversee the domestic response. Photo: rnz.co.nz Napat and his office recently assumed direct oversight of the VMSA—which manages civil defense and search and rescue operations—taking control away from the Ministry of Ocean and Maritime Affairs. As reported by RNZ Pacific, the Prime Minister stated that the government acknowledges the situation could have been minimized or avoided had responsible authorities been alert and up to the task.

Regulatory Failures and the Deregistered Vessel Questions surrounding the seaworthiness and legal status of the MV Matui have intensified scrutiny on Pacific maritime regulation. According to sources cited by the Vanuatu Daily Post and RNZ Pacific, the ship was deregistered in June and lacked the certification required to carry more than 30 passengers. VMSA officials have confirmed that a full investigation will examine how the vessel operated outside compliance frameworks and why manifest reporting was so severely flawed. View this post on Instagram about search ends dozens missing, MV Matui Vanuatu From Instagram — related to search ends dozens missing, MV Matui Vanuatu The MV Matui disaster has exposed vulnerabilities that officials vow to correct.

Moving Forward From Tragedy With the physical search for survivors coming to a close, the focus in Vanuatu shifts toward accountability, formal investigations, and supporting the families of the victims. VMSA investigators are set to work closely with the government to reconcile passenger lists and determine the true count of those lost. As the nation processes this profound maritime disaster, share your thoughts below on how island nations can better balance vital inter-island transport needs with stringent safety oversight.