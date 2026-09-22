Iran’s Leadership Experts Council: Supporting Hezbollah is a Strategic Policy

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has reaffirmed that providing strategic support to the “Axis of Resistance,” specifically Hezbollah in Lebanon, is a non-negotiable pillar of national security. This high-level clerical body, tasked with choosing the Supreme Leader, views these regional alliances not as optional foreign policy, but as a permanent strategic necessity to deter external threats and maintain Iranian influence across the Middle East.

This isn’t just a diplomatic talking point; it’s a signal to both Tehran’s internal critics and its international adversaries. By framing the support of Hezbollah as a “strategic policy that must not be overlooked,” the Assembly is locking in a geopolitical trajectory that prioritizes forward defense—fighting threats far from Iran’s own borders—regardless of the economic cost or international pressure.

The Clerical Mandate for Forward Defense

The Assembly of Experts holds a unique position in the Islamic Republic’s power structure. While the government handles the day-to-day bureaucracy, the Assembly ensures the ideological purity of the state’s highest office. Their public endorsement of the resistance movement indicates a deep consensus among the ruling elite that the survival of the regime is inextricably linked to the survival of its proxies.

This strategy, often termed “forward defense,” allows Iran to project power through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. By embedding itself in Lebanese, Iraqi, and Yemeni soil, Tehran creates a buffer zone. If a conflict erupts, the Assembly’s logic dictates that it is better for the missiles to fly over Beirut or Sana’a than over Tehran.

Historically, this relationship evolved from the 1982 intervention in Lebanon, where Iran helped cultivate Hezbollah to counter Israeli influence and establish a Mediterranean foothold. Today, that relationship has matured into a symbiotic partnership where Hezbollah provides the boots on the ground and Iran provides the sophisticated missile technology and funding.

Calculating the Cost of the Resistance

The insistence on maintaining these ties comes at a time of extreme domestic volatility. Iran’s economy has been battered by years of U.S. sanctions, leading to runaway inflation and widespread public discontent. For many Iranians, the billions of dollars flowing to militias abroad are a bitter pill to swallow while basic infrastructure at home crumbles.

However, the Assembly of Experts views these expenditures as an insurance policy. In their estimation, the cost of losing Hezbollah would be far higher than the cost of funding it. Without a potent deterrent in Lebanon, Iran believes it would be vulnerable to direct regime-change efforts led by Western powers.

`The Iranian leadership perceives the Axis of Resistance as their primary shield; they believe that any retreat from these alliances would be interpreted as a sign of weakness, inviting further aggression,` notes an analysis from the International Crisis Group.

Ripple Effects Across the Levant

The Assembly’s stance places Lebanon in a precarious position. Hezbollah is not merely a militia; it is a state-within-a-state, possessing a military wing that often eclipses the Lebanese Armed Forces. When Tehran doubles down on its “strategic policy,” it effectively reinforces Hezbollah’s dominance over Lebanese domestic politics, often at the expense of sovereign governance.

This creates a cycle of escalation. As Iran strengthens Hezbollah, Israel increases its preemptive strikes on weapons shipments and leadership targets. This “shadow war” has now moved into the open, with the Assembly of Experts signaling that there will be no pivot toward diplomacy if it means abandoning their regional partners.

The winners in this scenario are the hardline factions within the IRGC, who gain more leverage over the national budget and foreign policy. The losers are the moderate elements within the Iranian government and the Lebanese civilians caught in the crossfire of a proxy struggle they did not choose.

The Strategic Deadlock

As we look at the current trajectory, it’s clear that the Assembly of Experts is not interested in a “grand bargain” that requires a dismantling of the resistance network. They are playing a long game, betting that the West will eventually accept a multipolar Middle East where Iran’s proxies are a permanent fixture.

مجلس خبراء القيادة الإيراني: تعيين آية الله مجتبى خامنئي قائدا للبلاد

The risk, of course, is a catastrophic miscalculation. By tying their national security so tightly to the actions of Hezbollah, the Iranian leadership has surrendered a degree of control. A decision by Hezbollah to enter a full-scale war could drag Tehran into a conflict it cannot afford, regardless of how “strategic” the policy was intended to be.

The core question remains: Can a regime survive when its definition of “security” requires constant instability in its neighborhood? For the Assembly of Experts, the answer is a resounding yes—but for the people of the region, the cost of that security is an enduring state of tension.

Do you think Iran’s reliance on proxy forces is a sustainable security model, or is it a liability that will eventually trigger a direct confrontation? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.