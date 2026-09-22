Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble the Trouble Trailer Out: Presented by SS Rajamouli

The official trailer for Dont Trouble The Trouble, a fantasy family entertainer directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti and presented by S.S. Rajamouli, has officially dropped. Featuring a special introductory sequence narrated by Mohanlal and starring Fahadh Faasil alongside child artist Sara, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2.

Here is the kicker: this project brings together major powerhouses across South Indian cinema. Let’s break down what this multi-industry crossover means for the Fall box office.

The Bottom Line:

The Release Date: Dont Trouble The Trouble hits global theaters on October 2 in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

Dont Trouble The Trouble hits global theaters on October 2 in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. The Creative Heavyweights: The film is presented by S.S. Rajamouli, directed by Shashank Yeleti, and features a special opening narration by Mohanlal.

The film is presented by S.S. Rajamouli, directed by Shashank Yeleti, and features a special opening narration by Mohanlal. The Production Lineage: Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and S.S. Karthikeya under Arka Media Works and Showing Business, with Bhavana Release handling the Kerala distribution.

Unpacking the Crossover Appeal: Mohanlal, Fahadh, and Rajamouli

Held at Prasad Studios in Hyderabad, the trailer launch event for Dont Trouble The Trouble underscored the sheer collaborative scale of the project. By bringing together Mohanlal’s vocal presence for the introduction, Fahadh Faasil’s distinct performance style, and S.S. Rajamouli’s promotional and presentation heft, Arka Media Works—the studio behind Baahubali—is signaling a calculated cross-market play. This isn’t just another regional release; it’s a meticulously structured multi-lingual rollout targeting Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi markets simultaneously.

Fahadh Faasil steps away from his usual style to anchor a fantasy family dynamic, sharing screen space with child actor Sara. The film’s early promotional assets, including a widely shared teaser and song composed by Kala Bhairava, have already built considerable digital momentum across social media platforms.

Production Pedigree and Technical Architecture

Behind the camera, the film boasts a formidable technical crew drawn from across industries. S.S. Kanchi handled the script development alongside co-writer Hamza Ali. Meanwhile, Balaaji Subramanyam serves as cinematographer, and Praveen Antony takes charge of editing. The production’s visual identity is further shaped by costume designer and stylist Rama Rajamouli, paired with choreography by Sudhan.

Production Detail Key Personnel / Entity Director Shashank Yeleti Presenter S.S. Rajamouli Lead Cast Fahadh Faasil, Sara Introductory Voiceover Mohanlal Production Banners Arka Media Works, Showing Business Producers Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, S.S. Karthikeya Music Director Kala Bhairava Global Release Date October 2

With executive production managed by S.S. Shashank, production control by D. Yoganand, and PR managed by Pratheesh Shekhar, the operational machinery behind the film is built for scale. As the October 2 global premiere approaches, the real test will be how effectively this cross-pollination of talent translates into sustained theatrical footfall outside traditional core territories.

Will this high-profile fantasy experiment redefine Fahadh Faasil’s box office footprint outside his traditional markets, or will audiences demand a return to his signature style? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

Fahadh Faasil & Don’t Trouble the Trouble Movie Team Q & A With Media @ Trailer Launch Event