Activision to Develop Next Mainline Halo Game Amid Xbox Restructuring

Activision is taking over the Halo franchise, with the Call of Duty developer now tasked by Xbox to create the next mainline installment. This shift follows a massive corporate reorganization on September 22, involving 268 layoffs and the transition of Halo Studios into a supporting role under Activision’s leadership.

Let’s be real: this isn’t just a change in the credits. This is a seismic shift in how Microsoft views its most precious intellectual property. For years, Halo has been the heartbeat of the Xbox brand, but the “reset” we’re seeing this week suggests that the internal trust in the legacy stewardship has hit a wall. By handing the keys to Activision—the undisputed kings of the first-person shooter (FPS) economy—Xbox is betting that the only way to save Master Chief is to inject the aggressive, high-efficiency DNA of Call of Duty into the mix.

The timing is brutal. While the corporate suits talk about “bold ambition,” the reality on the ground is a series of exits. This isn’t a surgical strike; it’s a wholesale restructuring of the Xbox ecosystem that leaves several storied studios in the rearview mirror.

The Bottom Line

New Leadership: Activision will develop the next full-feature Halo game using a “purpose-built team” separate from Call of Duty operations.

Activision will develop the next full-feature Halo game using a “purpose-built team” separate from Call of Duty operations. Studio Downgrade: Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) is being reduced to a support team for community and in-market games.

The Activision Blueprint for Master Chief

According to The Hollywood Reporter, we aren’t looking at another reboot or a nostalgic remake. This is a “full-feature, mainline installment.” That is a high-stakes move. Activision isn’t just stepping in to polish the edges; they are taking over the creative steering wheel of a franchise that has bounced between the visionary beginnings of Bungie and the iterative era of 343 Industries.

Rob Kostich, Activision president, didn’t mince words in his statement, claiming the goal is to make the “greatest Halo game ever” while staying true to the legacy. But here is the kicker: Activision’s history is built on the “Live Service” model. They don’t just release games; they build ecosystems that monetize engagement for a decade. If you’ve played any recent Activision title, you know the drill. The question now is whether Halo’s cinematic storytelling can survive the transition to a studio that prioritizes rapid-fire content cycles.

Xbox chief content officer Matt Booty confirmed via a blog post that this new team is entirely separate from Call of Duty. It’s a necessary distinction. If the next Halo feels like a reskinned CoD, the hardcore fanbase will revolt. But if Activision can bring that same level of technical polish and multiplayer stability to the Halo sandbox, it might be the lifeline the series desperately needs.

The Human Cost of the Xbox Reset

While the headlines focus on the “exciting” new partnership, the fine print is devastating. Today’s announcement of 268 layoffs is just the latest chapter in a grueling year for Xbox employees. This follows a massive wave of over 1,600 cuts back in July. We are witnessing a corporate “reset” that is effectively erasing the autonomy of several studios.

Photo: comicbook.com

The organizational chart is being redrawn in real-time. Even more jarring is the fate of Ninja Theory, which is facing a “proposed closure” after struggling to find a path forward. It’s a cold reminder that in the current gaming economy, prestige isn’t enough—profitability and consolidation are the only metrics that matter.

Studio/Franchise New Status (As of Sept 22) Primary Controller Halo Mainline Development Shift Activision Rare / World’s Edge Absorbed Activision Obsidian Absorbed Bethesda Turn 10 / Playground Merged Xbox Unified Ninja Theory Proposed Closure N/A

Bridging the Gap: The Death of the ‘Prestige Studio’

This move signals a broader trend in the entertainment landscape: the death of the mid-sized, specialized “prestige studio.” Much like how Disney absorbed Fox to consolidate IP for Disney+, Microsoft is moving away from a decentralized “collection of studios” toward a centralized “publishing powerhouse” model. They are no longer interested in owning a dozen different creative cultures; they want a few massive, efficient engines that can churn out hits.

Photo: kotaku.com

By moving Rare and Halo to Activision, Microsoft is essentially admitting that the “boutique” approach to game development isn’t scaling. They are betting on the industry-standard consolidation seen in the film world, where a few mega-studios control the majority of the cultural conversation. The risk here is “franchise fatigue.” When the same corporate logic is applied to every IP, the games start to feel identical. The “soul” of Halo was always its distinct identity—something that often clashed with the corporate mandates of the time.

XBOX Cancels NEXT GEN HALO. 343 Studios May GET SHUT DOWN. Activision MAY TAKE OVER.

But the math tells a different story. In an era of skyrocketing production budgets, the “safe bet” is a studio that knows how to manage a billion-dollar franchise. Activision doesn’t do “experimental” in the way 343 did; they do “dominant.” For Xbox, that is a trade-off they are clearly willing to make to ensure the Master Chief remains a viable commercial asset through 2030 and beyond.

The industry is watching closely. If Activision can successfully pivot Halo back to its former glory without stripping away its identity, it will be a masterclass in corporate acquisition. If they fail, they will have effectively dismantled the last remnants of the original Halo culture for a gamble that didn’t pay off.

I want to hear from the community: Do you trust the Call of Duty architects with the legacy of Master Chief, or is this the final nail in the coffin for Halo’s identity? Drop your thoughts in the comments.