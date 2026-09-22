Syphilis Surge: Doctor Warns of Rising Cases and HIV Co-infection Risks

A 48-year-old Thai man with a history of HIV on antiretroviral therapy for 11 years presented with a one-week history of red rashes across his torso, arms, and thighs. Following a physical exam and positive blood tests including RPR and Treponemal antibody assays, clinicians diagnosed secondary syphilis.

The patient reported having unprotected sexual intercourse two months prior to symptom onset. Despite maintaining viral suppression for HIV over 11 years, his recent sexual exposure led to a presentation of secondary syphilis, characterized by generalized cutaneous manifestations without accompanying fever or lymphadenopathy.

Diagnostic confirmation relies on serological testing, specifically combining non-treponemal tests like Rapid Plasma Reagin (RPR) with treponemal-specific antibody confirmation, as demonstrated by the patient’s reactive RPR titer of 1:32.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Co-Infection Risks: Having a well-managed HIV infection does not protect against acquiring other sexually transmitted infections, including syphilis.

Having a well-managed HIV infection does not protect against acquiring other sexually transmitted infections, including syphilis. Variable Symptoms: Secondary syphilis does not always cause fever or the classic rashes on the hands and feet, making professional blood testing essential.

Secondary syphilis does not always cause fever or the classic rashes on the hands and feet, making professional blood testing essential. Treatment Reactions: Rapid bacterial destruction by antibiotics can trigger short-term inflammatory responses that mimic worsening illness but typically resolve quickly.

Pharmacological Intervention and the Jarisch-Herxheimer Reaction

The therapeutic approach for secondary syphilis involves the administration of Benzathine penicillin G via intramuscular injection. In this case, clinicians administered 1.2 million units into each of the patient’s gluteal muscles. Approximately six hours post-injection, the patient developed a fever, body aches, and an intensification of his existing rash. These symptoms align with the Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction.

The mechanism of action involves the rapid lytic destruction of the causative spirochete bacterium, Treponema pallidum . As bacteria die, they release substances into the systemic circulation. This stimulates the body to create inflammatory substances, resulting in transient fever, chills, headache, myalgia, and temporary exacerbation of cutaneous lesions. This reaction typically resolves within 24 hours and is managed with antipyretics such as paracetamol.

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Clinical Summary of Patient Evaluation and Management Clinical Parameter Patient Status Diagnostic / Therapeutic Action Patient Demographics 48-year-old male, HIV positive for 11 years Routine viral suppression maintained via antiretroviral therapy Presenting Symptoms Red rashes on torso, arms, and thighs; mild itch; no fever Clinical examination ruled out oral lesions and lymphadenopathy Serological Testing RPR reactive at 1:32; positive Treponemal Antibody Confirmed diagnosis of secondary syphilis Treatment Administered Benzathine penicillin G 1.2 million units administered intramuscularly to both buttocks Post-Treatment Event Fever, myalgias, and rash flare at 6 hours Identified as Jarisch-Herxheimer reaction; managed with paracetamol

Public Health Implications and Epidemiological Trends

Thailand has seen a continuous increase in syphilis cases, particularly among youth and adolescents. Unprotected sexual behaviors remain a primary driver of transmission. For individuals managing chronic conditions like HIV, regular screening protocols are vital.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals undergoing treatment for syphilis must report severe or prolonged systemic reactions following initial antibiotic administration to ensure proper clinical monitoring and supportive care.