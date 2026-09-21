ShinyHunters Claims Hack of Rival Cybercrime Gang Cl0p’s Dark Web Site

A rare turf war erupted on the dark web on September 18, when prolific digital extortion syndicate ShinyHunters claimed it seized control of rival cybercrime gang cl0p’s infrastructure. According to cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch and threat intelligence specialists, the breach exploited a software vulnerability, bringing a long-simmering rivalry between major criminal factions into public view.

An Unprecedented Digital Turf War

The digital underworld witnessed a dramatic escalation on September 20, when cl0p’s primary dark web portal became unreachable. On September 19, visitors to the site encountered a static notice reading, “Domain Seized By ShinyHunters,” as captured by eCrime.ch. ShinyHunters stated in an online chat with Reuters that it exploited a vulnerability in cl0p’s systems to establish sweeping operational control.

“We basically own them now,” ShinyHunters declared regarding the takeover. Cl0p did not respond to repeated requests for comment from journalists, and independent verification of the full scope of the breach remains ongoing.

Industry specialists tracking underground syndicates noted the unusual nature of the clash. Brandon Parsons, a threat intelligence manager at Minnesota-based Ascent Solutions, confirmed to Reuters that “street beefs on the dark web are a real thing.” Joe Roosen, senior director of security research at Texas-based SpyCloud, added, “This was a twist for sure. It is rare I get to see these criminals fight each other.”