Shireen Abou El Wahab Denies Dubai Concert with Amr Diab, Legal Action Against Fake Poster

Egyptian pop icon Sherine Abdel Wahab has officially shut down rumors of a joint concert with Amr Diab in Dubai scheduled for October 9, after a fabricated promotional poster surfaced across social media platforms. Her business manager, Naser Bejato, and legal counsel, Yasser Qantoush, confirmed that the viral advertisement is entirely false.

The Bottom Line The Rumor: A viral social media poster claimed Sherine Abdel Wahab and Amr Diab would share a Dubai stage for the first time on October 9.

A viral social media poster claimed Sherine Abdel Wahab and Amr Diab would share a Dubai stage for the first time on October 9. The Reality: Sherine’s manager, Naser Bejato, confirmed the announcement is completely fabricated, with no such concert booked.

Sherine’s manager, Naser Bejato, confirmed the announcement is completely fabricated, with no such concert booked. The Legal Response: Attorney Yasser Qantoush announced plans to pursue legal action against anyone exploiting Sherine’s name for fraudulent promotions.

Decoding the Viral Dubai Concert Hoax

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Social media feeds move fast, but digital fabrication travels even faster. Over recent days, various online fan pages and unverified accounts began circulating a sleek promotional poster. The graphic promised an unprecedented live pairing: two of Arabic pop music’s heaviest hitters, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Amr Diab, sharing a bill in Dubai.

Here is the kicker: the digital flyer went as far as detailing ticket tiers and pricing structures, mimicking the exact rollout style of legitimate arena tours. Fans eagerly shared the news, treating the pairing as a monumental pop culture crossover. But the math tells a different story, and the artist’s inner circle moved quickly to slam the brakes on the speculation.

“The circulating poster for Amr Diab and Sherine Abdel Wahab’s concert is fabricated and has no basis in truth,” Naser Bejato, Sherine’s business manager, stated clearly in press remarks. Bejato dismantled the claims piece by piece, clarifying that neither the date, the venue arrangement, nor the ticket categories exist outside the realm of internet fiction.

Legal Retaliation Against Digital Impostors

In the modern touring ecosystem, unauthorized promotional posters are more than just annoying viral pranks—they represent genuine financial liabilities that confuse consumers and damage brand equity. Recognising the threat, Sherine’s legal team stepped in with immediate warnings.

Yasser Qantoush, legal counsel for the acclaimed singer, issued a sharp public warning directed at any entity or individual misusing his client’s likeness. According to statements given to regional media outlets like Saraya News, Qantoush vowed to hold bad actors accountable.

“I will take legal action against anyone who publishes a poster, attributes a concert or work to Sherine Abdel Wahab, and uses it to defraud the public,” Qantoush warned. The legal stance highlights a growing industry-wide crackdown on rogue promoters attempting to capitalize on an artist’s high-demand return to the live performance circuit.

Contextualizing Sherine’s Live Return

The urgency behind these rumors stems directly from the massive public appetite surrounding Sherine’s recent return to the stage. Just weeks prior, the powerhouse vocalist made a triumphant comeback to the Egyptian concert scene with a landmark performance at Porto Golf Marina in El Alamein, organized by Yasser El Hariri.

Billed under the banner “Dream of Millions,” that summer engagement achieved a complete sell-out status well ahead of schedule. Eager crowds quickly snapped up every available tier, underscoring just how deeply audiences missed experiencing her vocal prowess live. Opening her set with the fan favorite “Sabri Qليل,” Sherine delivered a hit-heavy performance witnessed by an industry-heavy crowd.

Prominent figures from film, television, and media—including actors Ghada Abdel Razek, Elham Shahini, Hala Sedky, and broadcaster Lamis El Hadidi—turned out en masse to support the star. That verified success in El Alamein naturally makes Sherine one of the most targeted names for speculative booking rumors across the MENA region.

Live Touring Realities and Digital Credibility

The incident shines a harsh light on the vulnerability of modern ticketing landscapes, where independent accounts can whip up high-fidelity marketing assets in minutes. While major promoters like Live Nation or regional powerhouses coordinate tightly controlled ticket rollouts through official ticketing partners, casual social media algorithms often reward sensationalism over facts.

Photo: sarayanews.com

Overview of Recent Event Statuses Event Location Status Verification Source Porto Golf Marina Concert El Alamein, Egypt Sold Out / Completed Management & Press Reports Joint Dubai Concert Dubai, UAE Fabricated / Denied Naser Bejato & Yasser Qantoush

For now, stakeholders across the touring ecosystem are treating the Dubai flyer as a cautionary tale. Audiences looking to catch Sherine live are advised to bypass speculative social media graphics and rely exclusively on announcements verified directly through official management channels.

What Lies Ahead for the Pop Icon

As the legal dust settles around the Dubai poster fiasco, the focus shifts back to Sherine’s actual artistic output and upcoming official calendar. Maintaining tight control over brand partnerships and live appearances remains paramount for artists navigating high-stakes comeback periods.

Photo: layalina.com

Do you think social media platforms should implement stricter verification labels for promotional concert posters to protect fans from ticket scams? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.