Korea Technology Finance Corporation is on track for subrogated payments to record 1 trillion won for the fourth consecutive year, as rising debt defaults among small and medium-sized enterprises continue.

The Bottom Line

Data from the office of Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Jun-hyun reveals that the agency recorded 9908억원 in subrogated payments between January and August, with total troubled guarantees hitting 1조234억원.

Commercial bank delinquency rates for small and medium-sized enterprises climbed to 0.91% by the end of July, up steeply from 0.27% at the close of 2021.

External audit data shows the number of zombie companies unable to cover interest payments with operating profits for three consecutive years reached a record 5632 firms, marking a 14.4% increase.

Rising Interest Burdens and Mounting SME Defaults

A robotics manufacturer located in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, secured 300 million won in operating capital from commercial lenders in 2023 under a guarantee issued by Korea Technology Finance Corporation. Stagnant facility investments from domestic manufacturing clients caused order volumes to drop precipitously, leaving the firm struggling with dwindling cash reserves and climbing borrowing costs. The company has remained trapped in a continuous cycle of loan defaults for nearly a year, mirroring a broader wave of financial distress across the sector.

Data gathered by lawmaker Kang Jun-hyun shows that Korea Technology Finance Corporation’s subrogated payment outlays reached 9908억원 over the first eight months of the year. With total guaranteed loans facing repayment failures, arrears, or bankruptcies standing at 1조234억원, annual subrogated disbursements are mathematically certain to surpass the 1-trillion-won threshold once again. This trajectory matches the preceding three consecutive years spanning from 2023 through the end of last year.

Widening Stress Across Commercial Lending Portfolios

Korea Technology Finance Corporation extends guarantees to technology-driven startups, mid-sized firms, and sole proprietors, helping them secure capital for daily operations, research and development, and facility investments. Outstanding guarantees totaled 30.7060 trillion won at the close of August. Persistent domestic sluggishness and elevated inflation have compounded debt servicing pressures across the board.

Financial Metric Historical Baseline Current Reading SME Loan Delinquency Rate (Commercial Banks) 0.27% (End of 2021) 0.91% (End of July) New SME Loan Average Interest Rate 4.06% (August Previous Year) 4.38% (August Current Year) Three-Year Consecutive Zombie Companies 4923 firms (2024) 5632 firms (14.4% Increase) Kibo 1-8 Month Subrogated Payments Trailing Annual Averages 9908억원

Balancing Productive Finance and Credit Risk

Major domestic lenders including Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori, Nonghyup, and Industrial Bank of Korea have steadily expanded capital contributions to state-backed guarantee institutions like Korea Technology Finance Corporation, the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, and regional credit guarantee foundations. While these guarantees mitigate ultimate loss, rising arrears prior to subrogated settlement continue to strain asset health across commercial portfolios.

Lenders have responded by upgrading corporate evaluation frameworks, recruiting specialists in cutting-edge fields such as semiconductors, biotechnology, energy, and secondary batteries, and expanding underwriting divisions. Commercial banking representatives note that while high-tech firms face external macroeconomic headwinds, financial institutions are refining risk models to maintain venture capital flows to viable enterprises.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.