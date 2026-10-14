Liga F Projects 26.9% Revenue Surge to 33M Euros

Liga F projects a 26.9% increase in total revenue for the 2026-2027 season, reaching 33 million euros, Palco23 reported.

Revenue Restructuring and Operating Budgets

The projected 33 million euro business model relies on a net turnover of 12 million euros alongside 21.2 million euros categorized under other operating income. This second category encapsulates subsidies from the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD) and financial assistance from the Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF). If projections hold, this funding stream will multiply nearly threefold compared to the 2025-2026 campaign, when the budgeted amount sat at 7.8 million euros. Conversely, net turnover experiences a 33% contraction from the previous year’s figure of over 18 million euros.

Total expenses for Liga F will balance out at 32.8 million euros. Direct financial aid allocations to participating clubs account for 12.8 million euros of that total—rebounding from 5.2 million euros three seasons prior, though staying below the 13.7 million euros budgeted last year. Additional operating expenses will consume 9.6 million euros, while roughly 8 million euros will be distributed directly to teams from television rights and commercial revenues. Personnel costs are projected at 1.9 million euros, alongside just over 220,000 euros dedicated to asset amortization.

Financial Metric 2025-2026 (Budgeted) 2026-2027 (Projected) Total Revenue 26,000,000 € 33,000,000 € Net Turnover 18,000,000 €+ 12,000,000 € Subsidies & Exploitation Income 7,800,000 € 21,200,000 € Total Expenses — 32,800,000 € Club Aid Allocations 13,700,000 € 12,800,000 € Pre-Tax Result (EBT) 423,791 € 140,892 €

Profit Margins and Betting Inflows

From these financial inflows and outflows emerges an operating profit (EBITDA) of 359,248 euros. Factoring in a negative financial result of 218,356 euros, the league converges on a pre-tax profit of 140,892 euros. Confirming these forecasts would mean trimming the pre-tax result by nearly 70% compared to the 2025-2026 projections, which estimated 423,791 euros in positive figures. However, it still multiplies the 2024-2025 budget of 23,633 euros by nearly five.

A major structural addition for the current campaign is the definitive incorporation of league fixtures into all rounds of La Quiniela. Royal Decree 369/2026 designates the Professional Women’s Football League as a direct beneficiary of this collection, capturing 15% of the total generated by mutual sports betting on football.

Commercial Strategy and Resource Generation

Addressing core developmental duties, league leadership established resource generation and the strengthening of club structures as primary targets for the 2026-2027 season, as outlined by Beatriz Álvarez in mid-September. Within this framework, the presidency highlighted the strategic alliance with Gasol16 Ventures as a core mechanism to elevate the asset value of Liga F, unlock fresh commercial opportunities, and translate that economic development down to every competing club.

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