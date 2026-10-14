Junior Caminero sparks Rays to ALCS Game 2 win over Guardians

Junior Caminero sparked the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, driving an energetic team performance highlighted by a leaping catch and a playful exchange with Steven Kwan.

Throwback Uniform Pivot Energizes Clubhouse Momentum

Team Momentum: The late uniform pivot to the throwback Devil Rays set energized the clubhouse, aligning with a crucial postseason win before heading on the road.

The late uniform pivot to the throwback Devil Rays set energized the clubhouse, aligning with a crucial postseason win before heading on the road. Market Shift: Tampa Bay returns to Cleveland holding momentum in the series, stabilizing their postseason outlook as the ALCS shifts venues.

Throwback Uniforms and Energy Spark Game 2 Win

Not today. Not when Caminero and his Rays were looking good, feeling good, and playing good. Armed with dominant pitching and a pivotal three-run fourth frame, the Rays leveled the ALCS prior to their trip to Cleveland.

The interaction between Kwan and Caminero was a lighthearted exchange involving a pair of Major League Baseball’s most entertaining personalities, and it continued past the infielder’s internet-famous reaction. In the seventh, Kwan ended up on third base after a double by the Guardians’ Chase DeLauter. During that inning, the pair briefly discussed a play from two frames prior, when Caminero’s grab on Kwan’s 83.1 mph drive took away a hit.

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“He told me, ‘Hey, if I hit it a little bit harder, the ball’s past you,’” Caminero said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, try to hit it harder and I won’t catch it. If you don’t hit it harder, we’ll catch it.’”

“I play like that, you know? I play like that,” Caminero added. “It’s about the game, competing and having fun.”

Clubhouse Culture and Good Juju in Tampa Bay

Caminero’s fire is almost always on display. Sprinting out of the dugout to welcome colleagues at home plate with high-fives and embraces, the 23-year-old two-time All-Star brings an unmatched energy to the field. He claps his hands regularly. There’s nobody else quite like him.

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“He’s been a spark the whole year,” outfielder Chandler Simpson said. “He’s the head, and we’re the rest of the body. So we just follow his lead, and when he provides great energy, it’s definitely contagious to the rest of the team.”

Perhaps Caminero’s extra confidence and swagger on Tuesday stemmed from the postseason atmosphere. Or, just maybe, it had something to do with the Devil Rays uniform set. Following a setback in the opening contest of the ALCS, the club executed a late wardrobe change to their retro jerseys for Tuesday’s matchup. Prompted by a recommendation from team CEO Ken Babby, the final choice arrived around 10 a.m. ET, roughly 10 hours before first pitch.

“Ken likes to mix it up and go back and forth,” manager Kevin Cash said, “and I think our players like wearing all the bright colors.”

Whatever works. This clearly does. Still, this matchup presented an ideal setting for the franchise to dust off those throwback threads during a contest they simply had to secure. The roster members are open to the possibility that positive vibes played a role in propelling them to the win.

“I could definitely see it, man,” remarked a smiling Bryan Baker, who worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the postseason. “I think we had a pretty good record in those this year, and this win was the biggest win of all of them in those unis. I think that, along with a lot of other factors, maybe [these are] some good luck for us.”

Game / Setting Uniform Choice Result ALCS Game 1 Standard Road/Home Loss ALCS Game 2 Throwback Devil Rays Win (3-1) ALDS Game 3 (Yankee Stadium) New Road Look (Stingray) Clinched Win

Shifting to Cleveland for Games 3, 4, and 5

Now, the ALCS shifts to Cleveland for Games 3, 4 and 5. Even though those upcoming games won’t feature the throwback jerseys, the squad will get another chance to sport their newly introduced away uniform series featuring a stingray emblem, which first appeared in September. Tampa Bay is 4-3 in its new road look.

However, it wore them for its clinching victory at Yankee Stadium in Game 3 of the ALDS. So, these could provide a boost as well. Ultimately, team members believe their primary recipe for triumph lies in maintaining steadfast self-assurance and sticking closely to the brand of baseball that brought them success all year long.

“Same thing. No changes,” outfielder Jonny DeLuca said. “We’re going to stay within us and do what we do best.”

And that’s looking good, feeling good and playing good.