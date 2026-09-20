South Dakota High School Football Scores: Sept. 18, 2026

Friday night under the lights across South Dakota brought a wave of matchups on September 18, 2026, delivering blowout victories, tight defensive battles, and statement performances across the prep football landscape. Teams jostled for early-season positioning as the autumn air settled over the plains.

Harrisburg and Spearfish Run Up the Score in Dominant Showcases

Offensive fireworks dominated several matchups as programs asserted their dominance early in the evening. Harrisburg rolled over Rapid City Stevens with a 69-0 shutout, displaying an unrelenting attack that left little breathing room for the defense. Up north, Spearfish matched that offensive firepower by overwhelming Douglas in a 66-7 rout.

Other heavy hitters made their presence known on the scoreboard. Faulkton Area cruised past Northwestern with a 58-22 victory, while Freeman put up 62 points against Centerville’s 26. St. Thomas More handled Chamberlain 62-20, and Jones County outpaced Burke 60-31 in a high-scoring barnburner.

Defensive Grinds and Narrow Margins Define Tight Contests

Not every game turned into an offensive track meet, as several programs relied on gritty defensive stands to secure wins. In the All Nations Conference, Lower Brule edged past Tiospa Zina 20-0 on Thursday, setting a defensive tone that echoed into Friday’s slate. Webster Area squeezed out a 12-8 victory over Florence/Henry, while Sioux Valley held off Beresford 14-7 in a low-scoring battle.

Photo: mitchellrepublic.com

Madison outlasted Vermillion 28-26 in one of the tightest finishes of the week, and Sioux Falls Jefferson clipped Brandon Valley 20-14.

Weighing the Class Breakdown Across the Plains

As the schedule progresses past mid-September, coaches face the task of managing injuries and depth.