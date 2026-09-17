Storent Raises 12.96 Million Euros Through New Bond Issue

Storent will list its €12,96 million bond issue, featuring a 10% annual coupon and a maturity date of March 17, 2030. Organized by Signet Bank, the oversubscribed public offering drew 1,200 investors across the Baltic states, allowing the company to refinance upcoming debt and fund growth.

When financial markets process corporate debt issuances, terms matter. But the structural demand behind a high-yield instrument dictates whether a mid-market player can successfully scale across borders. Storent’s latest capital market maneuver proves that regional liquidity remains open for well-structured industrial paper, even amid fluctuating macroeconomic conditions.

The Bottom Line

Total Issue Volume: €12,955,100 across 129,551 bonds with a €100 nominal value.

€12,955,100 across 129,551 bonds with a €100 nominal value. Coupon & Maturity: Fixed annual coupon rate of 10%, maturing on March 17, 2030.

Fixed annual coupon rate of 10%, maturing on March 17, 2030. Investor Composition: Institutional investors absorbed 30% of demand, while retail investors captured 70%.

An Oversubscribed Offering and Cross-Border Demand

Initially targeting an issue size of up to 10 miljoniem eiro, Storent decided to allocate bonds in the full amount applied for following robust investor interest. The public offering ran concurrently across Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania from August 25 to September 10, according to company disclosures. Institutional buyers accounted for approximately 30% of the aggregate demand, while retail participants drove 70% of the order book.

Retail distribution showed distinct geographic patterns across the Baltic states. In terms of capital volume, Latvian investors led with 68% of retail allocations, followed by Estonia at 21% and Lithuania at 11%. However, retail participation volume told a different story regarding breadth. Estonia represented the highest share of individual investors at 51%, trailed by Latvia at 35% and Lithuania at 14%. In total, over 1,200 participants joined the offering, pushing Storent’s aggregate investor count past the 5,000 threshold.

Metric Figure Nominal Bond Value €100 Total Bonds Listed 129,551 Total Emission Volume €12,955,100 Coupon Rate 10% annually Maturity Date March 17, 2030 Lead Organizer Signet Bank

Refinancing Mechanics and US Market Expansion

Proceeds from the issuance serve a dual purpose. According to company statements, the capital is earmarked to refinance existing notes maturing in September 2026 and to fuel ongoing corporate growth. This marks the seventh bond issuance for Storent within the capital markets since 2017, operating under a broader bond program approved by Latvijas Banka for up to 35 miljonu eiro apmērā.

Storent founder and chairman of the board Andris Pavlovs noted that the firm has dedicated significant capital in recent years toward upgrading its equipment fleet and technology stack. Simultaneously, the company has scaled its operational footprint in the United States, which has grown to become its second-largest market.

The transaction also incorporated an exchange offer for existing noteholders. Marking the third time the company has offered debt swapping options, investors exchanged approximately 48% of the eligible notes for the new issuance. For bondholders who chose not to participate in the exchange, the remaining legacy volume of €5,242,200 is scheduled for redemption on September 21. Meanwhile, participants in the exchange option are set to receive a 1% exchange premium alongside accrued interest within 10 business days of the emission date.

Looking Ahead at Regional Debt Markets

Signet Bank acted as the lead organizer for the transaction, with legal counsel provided by the Cobalt law firm. For corporate issuers operating in capital-intensive sectors, tapping regional debt platforms remains a viable alternative to traditional bank financing as long as yield expectations align with prevailing market risk.