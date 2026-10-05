Supreme Court signals skepticism of state climate change lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled deep skepticism on Monday toward state-based climate change lawsuits targeting major energy producers, with several justices suggesting these expansive damage claims are preempted by the federal Clean Air Act. California and nearly three dozen other states and municipalities have filed such actions, but none have yet proceeded to trial, setting up what could become a landmark ruling on the jurisdictional boundaries of environmental litigation.

Justices Debate If Federal Law Preempts State Emissions Penalties

During a two-hour oral argument session in Washington, the justices scrutinized whether individual state courts possess the authority to penalize energy companies for global greenhouse gas emissions. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh firmly anchored the discussion in existing federal statute during the proceedings.

Interstate air and water pollution are matters for federal law, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. This kind of pollution is a federal matter unless Congress says otherwise.

LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments on climate change lawsuits | NBC News

Justice Elena Kagan echoed that perspective, pointing out that state-by-state litigation fundamentally disrupts the established legislative framework. State-by-state lawsuits get in way of how Congress decided to regulate greenhouse gases, she noted.

The legal battle reached the nation’s highest court following an appeal filed by the oil industry with backing from the Trump administration. Industry lawyers argued before the justices that neither the U.S. Constitution nor federal statutes permit local courts to resolve widespread, cross-border climate claims.

U.S. Supreme Court considering Boulder climate change case against major energy companies

The Jurisdictional Puzzle of Fifty Different Standards

Chief Justice John G. Roberts raised practical concerns regarding the chaos that would emerge if municipal courts were permitted to adjudicate global climate damages. Questioning the attorney representing Boulder, Colorado, the Chief Justice highlighted the unworkability of fractured legal standards.

There will be 50 different cities. How would that work out? he asked.

Supreme Court kicks off term with major climate change case

The energy sector turned to the Supreme Court after suffering defeats in lower state courts. They are pressing the high court to shut down more than three dozen active lawsuits seeking financial compensation for the impacts of climate change. Judicial opinions nationwide have remained deeply divided on the issue. While some judges have ruled that federal law preempts state-level claims, others—such as the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled last year that Boulder County may proceed with its lawsuit in a local court—have allowed the actions to advance.

The composition of the bench itself also shapes the immediate stakes of the proceeding. Justice Samuel A. Alito recused himself from the case, presumably due to holding stock in oil companies that would be directly affected by the final decision. If the remaining justices split evenly in a 4-4 deadlock, the court would fail to issue a ruling, delivering a major disappointment to the oil industry by permitting all pending climate change suits to move forward, at least for the time being.