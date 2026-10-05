Keo Announce 2027 UK, European and North American Tour Dates

London alt-rock band Keo have announced a headline tour across the UK, Europe, and North America for 2027. The tour follows the release of their UK Number Two debut album, Put A Smile On For Me, which arrived last month and was recorded live in a big room with minimal production.

Ticket Sales Open October 9 for 2027 Tour

General ticket sales open at 10am local time on Friday, October 9, with an artist pre-sale launching at the same time on Wednesday, October 7.

The UK leg begins in Leeds on February 19, 2027, before concluding the initial stretch with newly announced Irish dates in Belfast and Dublin.

International stops include extensive dates across European cities in April followed by a North American run throughout May 2027.

The UK and Irish Concert Schedule

The band’s upcoming trek kicks off at the O2 Academy Leeds on February 19, 2027. From there, the group will travel to Nottingham, Portsmouth, Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, Glasgow, Sheffield, and Newcastle through the rest of the month and into March. Keo will then head to London for a previously confirmed, sold-out performance at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 12. Two newly added Irish dates will follow immediately after, hitting Belfast’s Limelight on March 15 and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on March 16.

Before the 2027 headline dates get underway, Keo are scheduled to appear at Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival, alongside upcoming shows in Southampton, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, and London. Tickets for the 2027 tour become available to the general public on Friday, October 9, with artist pre-sales opening on Wednesday, October 7.

Tour Extends to Europe and North America

Following their spring dates in the UK and Ireland, the band will transition to their European leg in April 2027. Performances are slated for Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Zurich, Milan, and Munich. Later in the spring, Keo will cross the Atlantic for a string of concerts spanning the United States and Canada.

The North American itinerary includes stops in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles. These international dates mark a push for the alt-rock outfit following the commercial success of their debut full-length record.

Recording Put A Smile On For Me Live

Speaking to NME at Reading in August following their main stage performance, brothers Finn and Conor Keogh discussed the raw approach behind their debut album. Explaining the creative choices that shaped the record, Finn noted that the band focused heavily on keeping the production stripped-back and authentic to their live sound.

It’s not perfect – at all – but I like the edge it has, Finn stated. We definitely obsessed over not giving it much production. That was kind of the idea of the production around the record. We would really debate whether one harmony should be on it.

The band enlisted their friend Harry Jordan to capture the sessions in a big room where the instrument amplifiers bled directly into the drum microphones, resulting in mostly live vocal takes. We have cut our teeth through live music and have built a fanbase through live music, so why not make a live record? I think people need that right now, Finn added.

Tour Leg Starting Date Notable Key Stops UK & Ireland February 19, 2027 Leeds, O2 Academy Brixton (London), Belfast, Dublin Europe April 1, 2027 Brussels, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan North America April 28, 2027 New York, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles

General ticket sales for all newly announced 2027 UK, European, and North American dates commence at 10am local time on Friday, October 9.