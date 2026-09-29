Taipei Mayoral Race: Shen Po-yang Faces Chiang Wan-an

As the 2026 Taipei mayoral race accelerates toward a high-stakes showdown, incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an faces a formidable challenge from Democratic Progressive Party contender Shen Po-yang. Amid traditional campaign strategies, the race has taken an unconventional turn into the realm of metaphysics, where prominent Taiwanese fortune-teller Master Hsiao-Meng has introduced a striking astrological and physiological dynamic known as the “sheep eating grass” pattern.

Decoding the Physiological and Onomastic Clash

Master Hsiao-Meng analyzed the unfolding contest through multiple esoteric dimensions on the television program Destiny’s Fun, breaking down the candidates’ prospects via physiognomy, nameology, and zodiac alignments. According to the analyst, Shen Po-yang exhibits a physiological “sheep face” featuring softly curled hair, a physical profile that translates in traditional Chinese face-reading to a gentle, slow-burning persistence and deep grassroots appeal.

By contrast, Chiang Wan-an presents an elongated, aristocratic facial structure reminiscent of a horse or minor dragon, projecting a polished, dignified urban aesthetic.

The astrological framework takes a sharper turn when examining the candidates’ given names through the lens of Chinese nameology. Chiang Wan-an’s name incorporates a “grass” radical, while Shen Po-yang’s name and symbolic alignment invoke the white sheep. Master Hsiao-Meng highlighted this configuration as a literal “sheep grazing on grass” dynamic, suggesting an inherent containment mechanism where the challenger possesses a persistent ability to pressure and keep the incumbent on the defensive throughout the electoral cycle.

Planetary Transits and Strategic Vulnerabilities

Beyond physiognomy, the astrological forecast points to a turbulent October for the incumbent mayor. As a Capricorn, Chiang navigates a period influenced by Pluto retrograde through his career and status sector until mid-October. Astrological projections indicate that the campaign trail may prove grueling ahead of October 16, when Pluto turns direct and restores stability to his broader political momentum.

However, external astrological pressures remain. Celestial indicators pointing toward challenging placements in his learning and overseas sectors suggest that past international experiences or personal privacy could face heightened public scrutiny as the campaign intensifies. To counteract these cosmic headwinds, the astrological guidance advises Chiang to wear a protective red thread and carefully manage alignments, particularly by keeping a distance from Scorpio political figures experiencing retrograde disruptions to prevent cross-strait rhetoric from derailing his platform, while closely observing whether there are variables in the “Blue-White” integration in November.

Meanwhile, Gemini candidate Shen Po-yang faces his own celestial tests in November under the opposing transits of Uranus and Neptune. Yet, the analysis notes that Shen can offset these hurdles by leveraging substantial party backing and broader environmental momentum.

The Broader Political Landscape of 2026

While metaphysical interpretations capture public imagination on social media and talk shows, the practical mechanics of the 2026 capital race hinge on traditional coalition politics and shifting alliances. A critical variable remains the potential consolidation of the “Blue-White” voting bloc, which could dramatically alter the math for both camps as the election moves past November.

As the campaign moves forward, both candidates must balance cosmic predictions with the gritty reality of municipal policymaking. Whether the metaphorical sheep can truly outmaneuver the incumbent’s entrenched administrative advantage depends less on the stars and far more on how effectively each campaign addresses the daily economic concerns of Taipei’s electorate.