Ted Lasso’s Richmond: Tourism Boom and Iconic Locations

Since the series debuted in 2020, the quiet West London neighborhood of Richmond has transformed into an international tourist magnet. Driven by fans seeking Paved Court, The Prince’s Head pub, and local parks, the fictional AFC Richmond backdrop has triggered a tangible economic surge for local businesses and hotels.

The Bottom Line Tourism Surge: Richmond hotels reported double the volume of American visitors since the series debuted.

Richmond hotels reported double the volume of American visitors since the series debuted. Iconic Locations: Spots like Paved Court, Richmond Green, and the local bench have turned into mandatory stops for global fans.

Spots like Paved Court, Richmond Green, and the local bench have turned into mandatory stops for global fans. Economic & Community Shift: Dedicated local tours run by residents now navigate international crowds, altering everyday neighborhood life.

Mapping the “Ted Lasso” Footprint Across Richmond

Walk down Paved Court today, and you will notice an unmistakable shift in foot traffic. This narrow, picturesque alleyway houses the exterior facade used for Ted Lasso’s apartment in the series. It has evolved into a premier destination for travelers looking to snap a photo or purchase merchandise from local shops stocking fictional AFC Richmond gear and shortbread biscuit tins reminiscent of those gifted to club owner Rebecca Welton.

Just a short walk away sits The Prince’s Head. This 18th-century pub acts as the real-world equivalent of the Crown & Anchor, where characters frequently gather to debate tactics and share pints. Directly across from the pub, the unassuming park bench where Jason Sudeikis’s character sits to reflect remains one of the most heavily photographed landmarks in the area. According to data gathered by The New York Times, hotels across Richmond experienced a dramatic influx, registering double the number of American tourists compared to pre-series baselines.

Other vital coordinates on the regional tourist map include Richmond Green, the scenic banks of the River Thames, the historic late-19th-century Richmond Theatre, and the Richmond Bridge. However, cinematic geography requires a reality check: the actual home stadium scenes for the fictional AFC Richmond were filmed miles away at Selhurst Park, the real-world home of Crystal Palace in South London.

The Rise of Dedicated Neighborhood Tours

As international foot traffic swelled, local entrepreneurship adapted swiftly. In 2022, local resident Emmy Mac established Ted Lasso Tours, a specialized walking excursion taking fans across 27 distinct shooting locations utilized throughout the production.

Coverage by CNN highlighted the remarkable geographic diversity of these travelers. While a large portion of the clientele originates from the United States, Mac reported guiding fans hailing from as far away as India, Singapore, and Mexico.

Location in Richmond Series Function Real-World Significance Paved Court Ted Lasso’s Apartment Exterior Pedestrian alleyway home to themed retail and souvenir shops The Prince’s Head Crown & Anchor Pub 18th-century establishment acting as the characters’ local watering hole Richmond Green Park & Neighborhood Scenes Open green space frequently featured in outdoor narrative sequences Richmond Theatre Charity Gala Venue Late-Victorian venue hosting dramatic show moments

This rapid commercial shift has fundamentally altered the day-to-day rhythm of long-term residents. Steve Lloyd, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1992, noted to CNN that he frequently finds himself an involuntary background figure in tourist photographs. Despite the personal inconvenience of crowded pavements, local residents generally display a pragmatic tolerance toward the global influx of enthusiastic visitors.

Streaming Economics and the Fourth Season Horizon

As fans continue to wander down the Thames or sit by Richmond Green ahead of the upcoming season, the enduring motto painted above the manager’s office door remains stamped onto the neighborhood itself: “Believe.”