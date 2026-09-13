The Future of Physical Game Discs: Sony’s Shift and the Impact on Retail

The High Street Toll on Independent Traders

Barry Oates started reselling games back in 1995, first placing classified ads in local newspapers before opening Dream Consoles in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, at the turn of the millennium. Today, that legacy faces an existential threat.

Pre-owned game trading serves as the financial foundation for independent stores like Dream Consoles. According to Oates, recycling games rather than discarding them helps businesses cover operating expenses and balance their books, while keeping gaming accessible during challenging economic climates.

“It’s really important to the average man in the street, their kids will want the latest [games], and they’ve got options. A £50 game or a pre-loved one,” Oates explained.

Supply Chain Disruption and Employment Impact

Independent retailers warn that the transition to an all-digital ecosystem will severely impact workers throughout the supply chain. Oates estimates that at least 50 percent of jobs linked to the gaming industry could gradually vanish, hitting distribution, retail, wholesale, warehousing, and delivery businesses hardest.

Peter Stubbings, who also works at Dream Consoles, described the shift bluntly, noting, “It’s scandalous, really. They’re taken the power of what you own out of your hands.” Stubbings highlighted concerns that without physical media, publishers retain unilateral control to revoke access to digital libraries.

Erosion of Consumer Digital Rights

These anxieties are amplified by recent actions from platform holders. Sony previously faced severe criticism after pulling over 500 films and TV shows purchased on the PlayStation Store from user collections without financial compensation. That removal occurred because Sony’s distribution arrangement with StudioCanal ended, leaving consumers empty-handed regarding content they believed they owned.

Photo: yahoo.com

Unlike physical discs, which can be freely resold, traded, or lent out, digital downloads cannot be transferred between users once downloaded. Sony defended its shifting strategy by stating that consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue moving away from physical media toward digital distribution, noting that general demand significantly outpaces discs.

The Road Ahead for Game Preservation

While established traders like Oates hope their current inventory will sustain operations until retirement, younger businesses face acute challenges sourcing rare and increasingly expensive physical media. As the industry approaches the 2028 digital-only mandate, the cultural and economic pillars of physical game preservation and high-street trading are fundamentally fracturing.