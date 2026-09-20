Though I Am an Inept Villainess’ Part 2 Set for January 2027

Toho Co., Ltd. has officially unveiled a brand-new key visual and major casting additions for the second cour of its television anime Though I Am an Inept Villainess, subtitled “The First Royal Outing” Arc, ahead of its scheduled January 2027 premiere return on Japanese television.

Fans eager to track the adaptation’s next moves have plenty to digest as production ramps up under Dōga Kōbō.

The Bottom Line Release Window: The second cour, titled “The First Royal Outing” Arc, arrives in January 2027, though Toho has not yet pinned down an exact calendar date. New Roster: Yūichi Nakamura steps in as Reirin’s eldest brother Keikou, Shunichi Toki voices second-eldest brother Keishou, and Chiaki Kobayashi joins as southern village chief Unran. High-Stakes Plot: The new episodes follow an ill-fated Harvest Festival ceremony that triggers another accidental body-swap and Reirin’s subsequent abduction.

Expanding the Imperial Family and Regional Dynamics

The latest casting announcements deepen the sprawling sociopolitical web of the series, which is adapted from Satsuki Nakamura’s light novel series. Veteran voice talent Yūichi Nakamura will breathe life into Keikou, the eldest brother of the lead character Reirin. Meanwhile, Shunichi Toki takes on the role of her second-eldest brother, Keishou. Rounding out the new voices, Chiaki Kobayashi joins the ensemble as Unran, a young village chief hailing from the south whose narrative weight expands significantly as the overarching plot develops.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the original light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court. The narrative draws readers into a fictional kingdom inspired by historical China, where five clans put forth their respective maidens as imperial consorts in a high-stakes race to the throne.

What Lies Ahead in the Shu Clan’s Southern Territory

The first part of the anime concluded with the immediate disturbances tied to the body-swap curse largely settled, allowing Reirin and Keigetsu to bridge the gap between their opposing worlds and grow closer.

The upcoming arc picks up in early fall as the Shu clan’s southern territory prepares to host the Harvest Festival—an essential imperial ritual where the Crown Prince and the Maidens pray for a plentiful harvest. Keigetsu presses ahead with preparations despite lacking a consort to act as her formal guardian. Reirin steps up to back her efforts, eagerly anticipating her very first public outing in a royal capacity.

Trouble strikes almost immediately after the pair arrive. An unexpected accident disrupts the sacred ritual, throwing Keigetsu off balance and sending her spell spiraling entirely out of control. The magical backlash plunges the two women right back into each other’s bodies. In the ensuing chaos, Reirin is abducted, prompting her brothers Kou Keikou and Kou Keishou to jump into action as an intricate search unfolds to unmask an unidentified figure actively framing Keigetsu.

Production Pedigree and Global Distribution Context

Behind the scenes, the series maintains its strong creative foundation at Dōga Kōbō. Mitsue Yamazaki directs the series, with Yoshiko Nakamura overseeing the scripts and Ai Kikuchi handling character designs. Musical elements continue to anchor the emotional beats, featuring the opening theme song “Sunny” performed by singer-songwriter milet and the ending theme song “Shooting Star” by Rokudenashi.

Photo: animenewsnetwork.com

When the anime premiered its first part in July, it enjoyed a global rollout. Netflix began streaming the series in Asia on July 12, while Crunchyroll handled simulcasts across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. Furthermore, TOHO debuted an English dub on July 25 across Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney+, cementing its cross-platform appeal.

Photo: variety.com

Production and Broadcast Snapshot: Though I Am an Inept Villainess Category Details Source Material Light Novel by Satsuki Nakamura (Illustrated by YukiKana) / Published by Ichijinsha English Publisher Seven Seas Entertainment Animation Studio Dōga Kōbō (Directed by Mitsue Yamazaki) New Arc Title “The First Royal Outing” Arc (Second Cour) Premiere Window January 2027

As Ichijinsha prepares to publish the light novel series’ 13th volume on September 30—marking the entry into the final arc titled “Hoshi ni Negai o” (Wish Upon a Star)—the momentum behind the animated adaptation shows no signs of slowing down.