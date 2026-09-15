Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Testify Before House Financial Services Committee

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Congressional Testimony Focuses on Iran Sanctions and National Debt

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will appear before the House Financial Services Committee for his annual oversight testimony. Bessent is expected to defend the administration’s economic isolation campaign against Iran, highlight wage growth for low-income earners, and address mounting concerns over inflation, energy prices, and a national debt surpassing $40 trillion, according to advance testimony obtained by CNBC.

The Bottom Line Geopolitical Stance: Bessent will tout the economic isolation campaign against Iran, even as escalating conflict pushes oil past $100 a barrel and national retail gas averages to $4.32 a gallon, according to data from AAA.

Bessent will tout the economic isolation campaign against Iran, even as escalating conflict pushes oil past $100 a barrel and national retail gas averages to $4.32 a gallon, according to data from AAA. Fiscal Pressures: The national debt has crossed the $40 trillion threshold, driving the 10-year Treasury yield to touch 5.0% before settling.

The national debt has crossed the $40 trillion threshold, driving the 10-year Treasury yield to touch 5.0% before settling. Monetary Policy Tensions: Lawmakers are expected to question the Treasury secretary regarding White House pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh to cut interest rates despite a 3.4% annual rise in the consumer price index.

Defending the Iran Campaign Amid Energy Price Volatility

The core of Bessent’s prepared remarks centers on international security and trade isolation. “The strength of our economy has allowed the United States to wage the greatest economic isolation campaign in the history of the world against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its enablers,” Bessent is expected to tell the committee.

But the balance sheet tells a different story for American consumers. Renewed conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel. According to AAA figures, U.S. gas prices hit an average of $4.32 a gallon, marking a $1.14 increase from the previous year. Diesel costs have climbed to $6.23 a gallon, up $2.54 over the same timeframe. Democratic lawmakers are poised to press the Treasury secretary on how these surging energy costs square with the administration’s broader messaging on household affordability.

Navigating Federal Reserve Independence and Inflation

Bessent’s appearance also brings monetary policy dynamics into sharp relief. The consumer price index has risen 3.4% from a year ago. That inflation print has driven market participants to price in potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

View this post on Instagram about treasury secretary scott bessent, Scott Bessent House Financial Services From Instagram — related to treasury secretary scott bessent, Scott Bessent House Financial Services

Yet, President Donald Trump has openly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh to lower borrowing costs. Bessent maintains a close personal friendship with Warsh and participates in traditional weekly meetings with the central bank’s leadership. Congress will likely grill Bessent on executive branch interactions with the independent central bank, especially as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate average topped 7% recently.

Fiscal Realities and the $40 Trillion Debt Milestone

Beyond monetary policy, the committee faces sobering fiscal metrics. The U.S. national debt has expanded past $40 trillion. Heavy sovereign debt issuance, combined with capital-intensive artificial intelligence infrastructure spending and elevated oil prices, has driven up government funding costs.

The 10-year Treasury note briefly touched 5.0% on Monday before stabilizing. While this yield curve movement partially reflects institutional optimism regarding underlying U.S. growth, it directly translates into higher borrowing costs across consumer and corporate credit markets.

Key Economic Indicators Heading Into Bessent’s Testimony Economic Metric Current Value Change / Context National Debt Over $40 Trillion Driven by heavy debt supply and AI spending 10-Year Treasury Note Touched 5.0% Settled after briefly hitting the threshold on Monday Consumer Price Index (CPI) Up 3.4% YoY Stoking market debates over Federal Reserve rate paths Average U.S. Gas Price $4.32 per gallon Up $1.14 from a year ago per AAA data Unemployment Rate 4.1% Remains low amid slowing immigration and job creation

Balancing Growth Metrics Against Cost-of-Living Realities

House Republicans and Treasury leadership will likely emphasize resilient macroeconomic pillars during the hearing. The S&P 500 index remains up approximately 27% since Trump took office, despite recent market volatility. Labor markets also show persistent expansion, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.1% alongside slowed immigration.

LIVE: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Financial Services Committee

Furthermore, Bessent’s testimony highlights that wage growth for the bottom 25% of earners has outpaced top income brackets. The Treasury will also point out that over 64 million tax returns have successfully claimed tax cuts passed last year.

As Bessent defends the administration’s track record before the House Financial Services Committee, financial markets will closely parse his commentary for signals on fiscal discipline, energy policy adjustments, and the future trajectory of U.S. interest rates.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.