Trump and Xi Prioritize AI Progress Over Safety Warnings

As President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepare for a bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24, both heads of state are accelerating artificial intelligence development despite warnings from industry insiders of an AI-fueled existential threat. While executives like Sam Altman and Dario Amodei call for bilateral regulatory cooperation, global leaders prioritize technological dominance over slowdowns.

The Bottom Line Bilateral Stakes: US and Chinese leadership maintain an accelerationist stance on frontier AI models ahead of the September 24 White House summit.

US and Chinese leadership maintain an accelerationist stance on frontier AI models ahead of the September 24 White House summit. Market Disconnect: While tech executives from OpenAI and Anthropic lobby for a “one-page” regulatory pact, workforce attrition rises over existential risk concerns.

While tech executives from and lobby for a “one-page” regulatory pact, workforce attrition rises over existential risk concerns. Geopolitical Fragmentation: Beijing is pushing for Global South AI governance standards and an open-source LLM community via BRICS, challenging Western-led compliance models.

Navigating the Frontier AI Acceleration Race Ahead of the White House Summit

The macroeconomic and geopolitical stakes surrounding artificial intelligence have reached a critical juncture. As global markets monitor the run-up to the September 24 White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, both administrations remain focused on securing a technological advantage rather than applying brakes to model training.

During a visit to Ireland to watch the Irish Open, Donald Trump dismissed warnings from AI safety researchers regarding existential threats. Speaking from his Doonbeg golf resort, Trump stated, “Whoever wins AI, wins.” He added, “And we can put guard rails, we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn’t be bringing it up, and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen.”

Conversely, Xi Jinping has approached the governance debate through international diplomatic channels. During a BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi urged developing nations across Asia, Africa, and South America to accelerate the establishment of global AI governance standards. “We should take a people-centered approach, develop AI for the positive and for good, and work faster to evolve a consensus-based global AI governance framework, so that new technologies can light the way toward shared prosperity,” Xi stated.

Furthermore, China announced plans to pioneer a BRICS open-source AI community designed to support large language model (LLM) development, host specialized seminars, and build an open AI ecosystem. This strategy creates a distinct structural alternative to the proprietary models dominating Silicon Valley.

Internal Discord and the Push for Bilateral Guardrails

The political divergence comes amid escalating internal turmoil inside leading US AI labs. Last week, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned from the company, publicly stating that neither OpenAI nor Anthropic was acting responsibly and accusing them of “gambling with our lives.” Coxon noted that the engineers building these frontier systems “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.” Several staff members across both firms subsequently posted about AI’s potential to wipe out humanity if it’s allowed to develop unchecked.

In response to these internal strains and safety debates, industry executives are publicly advocating for diplomatic intervention. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, stated in a Sunday interview with Fortune that Trump and Xi should receive the Nobel Peace Prize if they successfully negotiate shared rules for safe AI development. Altman remarked, “Even if just the US and China could agree on some shared standards and testing for development of this technology, I think that’d be a wonderful accomplishment that the two of them can deliver.” He characterized the required framework as a simple, one-page document.

Trump signs AI executive order to prioritize speed over safety

Similarly, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, emphasized in a CBS interview released on Sunday that the United States must engage Beijing to “put a speed limit on the rate of this technology.” Despite these executive appeals for friction reduction, market pressures and geopolitical competition continue to drive rapid capital expenditure and scaling.

Key Stakeholders and Policy Positions in US-China AI Dynamics Actor / Entity Key Leader Ststance on Development Pace Proposed Governance Framework United States Government Donald Trump Accelerationist (“Whoever wins AI, wins”) Minimalist guardrails; focus on winning global dominance People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Fast-paced expansion via multilateral frameworks BRICS consensus-based standards and open-source LLM communities OpenAI Sam Altman Commercial scaling with diplomatic oversight Bilateral US-China testing standards (“one-page document”) Anthropic Dario Amodei Controlled scaling amid safety concerns Bilateral agreements to establish technological “speed limits”

Market Implications and Infrastructure Capital Expenditure

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.